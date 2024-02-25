Zelenskyy: Russia will prepare an offensive in early summer

$41.340.03
Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA
06:32 PM • 4510 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 49789 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 188475 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 367023 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 295580 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 211165 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243084 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254519 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160615 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 4, 09:06 AM • 117281 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 109803 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 188389 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 366906 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 243720 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 295515 views
Zelenskyy: Russia will prepare an offensive in early summer

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26272 views

President Zelenskiy said that Ukraine faces challenging months ahead as Russia prepares a counteroffensive in early summer and political and economic fluctuations in the US and EU could affect support for Ukraine.

Zelenskyy: Russia will prepare an offensive in early summer

It will be difficult for Ukraine in the next two months, because there are fluctuations in the US. And in early summer, Russia will be able to go on the offensive. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a press conference, according to a correspondent of UNN.

"It will be difficult for us in the coming months. Because there are fluctuations in the US, which has an impact on some countries, although the EU has shown its ability to be a leader with its support. It will be difficult for us in March-April. We will go through this period of such "waves". Different waves. Political, financial, and different pressures. Russia will be preparing for counteroffensive actions in early summer, or at the end of May, if they can," Zelenskyy said.

He added that Ukraine will prepare for their battle.

"Their battle, which began on October 8, did not bring any result. For our part, we will prepare our plan and follow it. The US elections will be a turning point and we will understand what will happen after that," the President said.

The Head of State expressed hope that Ukraine would be able to hold the first Global Peace Summit and prepare a document that could lead to the end of the war.

Recall

Earlier, Zelenskyy saidthat there is hope that the US Congress will pass a bill on financial support for Ukraine.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
United States Congress
European Union
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
