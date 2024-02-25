Zelenskyy: Russia will prepare an offensive in early summer

It will be difficult for Ukraine in the next two months, because there are fluctuations in the US. And in early summer, Russia will be able to go on the offensive. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a press conference, according to a correspondent of UNN.

"It will be difficult for us in the coming months. Because there are fluctuations in the US, which has an impact on some countries, although the EU has shown its ability to be a leader with its support. It will be difficult for us in March-April. We will go through this period of such "waves". Different waves. Political, financial, and different pressures. Russia will be preparing for counteroffensive actions in early summer, or at the end of May, if they can," Zelenskyy said.

He added that Ukraine will prepare for their battle.

"Their battle, which began on October 8, did not bring any result. For our part, we will prepare our plan and follow it. The US elections will be a turning point and we will understand what will happen after that," the President said.

The Head of State expressed hope that Ukraine would be able to hold the first Global Peace Summit and prepare a document that could lead to the end of the war.

