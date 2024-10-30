Zelenskyy: Russia earns 10 to 12 billion a month on the shadow fleet
Kyiv • UNN
Russia earns $10-12 billion a month from the shadow fleet, Zelensky said. The capacity of Russia's shadow oil fleet increased by 70% over the year, despite Western sanctions.
Ukraine believes that Russia earns 10 to 12 billion a month from its shadow fleet. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with representatives of the leading media of Northern Europe, UNN reports.
"If we talk about money, we believe that Russia earns 10 to 12 billion a month from this shadow fleet. If you calculate the support, which I told our partners yesterday, if you calculate all the support that Ukraine has received during the war from all partners, you will see that their fleet has brought them more money," Zelensky said.
The President noted that if Russians can make such a lot of money, then these sanctions are not working 100%.
When asked what sanctions should be imposed against Russia's shadow fleet, Zelensky answered: "Some partners have already raised the issue of these sanctions during EU meetings and meetings in the EU. They are aimed at stopping their fleet today, in particular in the territorial waters of the Nordic countries. But it's really complicated, we need decisions not only from the Nordic countries, but also from the entire European Union.
However, the Head of State noted that the Northern European countries could certainly raise this issue, as it is not only about money, but also about environmental risks.
Addendum
The Financial Times reportsthat Russia has increased the capacity of its shadowy oil tanker fleet by almost 70 percent year-on-year, despite recent restrictions on insurers and shipping companies that allowed Moscow to circumvent Western sanctions.
