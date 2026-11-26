Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree appointing Dmytro Tkachenko as Commander of the Support Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, replacing Dmytro Hereha, reports UNN.

Details

By Decree No. 1143/2026, Zelenskyy dismissed Dmytro Hereha from the position of Commander of the Support Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and by Decree No. 1144/2026 appointed Dmytro Tkachenko to this position.

It should be noted that Hereha had headed the Support Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine since May 2024.

The Support Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are a separate branch of the military that brings together five important components: engineering troops, radiation, chemical and biological protection troops (NBC protection), geospatial support, and hydrometeorological and canine services. Each of these components plays a key role in ensuring the combat capability of the Ukrainian army at the front.

Zelensky appoints new commander of the Armed Forces Support Forces