Zelenskyy: recognition of the occupied territories by the Russian Federation is impossible - this is our main red line
Kyiv • UNN
President Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine will not recognize the occupied territories because it violates the Constitution. Ukraine is ready for negotiations and a 30-day ceasefire under certain conditions.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine will never recognize the territories occupied by russia, as it contradicts the Constitution and is a violation of the state's sovereignty, UNN reports.
Regarding the red lines, I, as the President, and Ukrainians, as citizens of their country, will not violate our Constitution, but will protect sovereignty and our independence, protecting our people and our land. It is very difficult for us to fight against such an enemy. That's understandable. But today we are fighting for our independence. And therefore, we will not recognize any occupied territories of the russian federation. This is a fact. Our people fought for it, our heroes died. How many wounded, how much has been gone through. Therefore, no one will forget about it. When I say that no one will forget about it - this is the most important red line. We will not let anyone forget about this crime against Ukraine
Earlier
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is ready to work quickly to end the war, and the first stages could be the release of prisoners, an immediate ceasefire in the sky.
Zelenskyy stressed that none of us want an endless war. Ukraine is ready to sit down at the negotiating table as soon as possible to bring reliable peace closer. Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine is ready to work under the strong leadership of US President Donald Trump to achieve lasting peace.