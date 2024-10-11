Zelenskyy presents Victory Plan to Italian Prime Minister Meloni

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has presented the Victory Plan to the head of the Italian Council of Ministers Giorgi Meloni. The President said he had productively discussed all aspects of the plan with Meloni, UNN reports.

This is a strategic meeting, a meeting of our Ukrainian respect for Italy and our readiness to strengthen our cooperation in the future. We are now presenting to our closest friends, the leaders of Europe, the details of the Victory Plan that we in Ukraine have prepared to bring a fair and just end to the war. I am grateful to Georgia and the Italian government team for their attention to the plan, to its points and to our strategy. We had a very productive discussion of all aspects of the plan, and I informed about our work with other partners, - Zelensky said.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived on a visit to Italy. The visit began with a meeting with the President of the Council of Ministers of Italy, George Meloni, and earlier Zelenskyy visited London and Paris.