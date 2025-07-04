Zelenskyy on the night attack: dozens of Shaheds were shot down by interceptor drones

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that dozens of Russian "Shaheds" flying towards Ukraine were shot down by interceptor drones last night. Zelenskyy said this in his evening address, as reported by UNN.

This day started hard. More than 500 Russian attack drones and missiles. It was difficult, but a significant part was still shot down. Unfortunately, there were hits, and today there were also important results from interceptor drones. Dozens of Shaheds were shot down specifically by interceptors. We are scaling everything up as much as possible, more production of such drones, interceptor drones, more training and preparation of our drone operators. Clear tasks - said Zelenskyy.

It should be recalled that

the Russians are increasing the intensity of attacks on Ukraine, and 400-500 "Shaheds" is not the limit. The enemy can increase the number of deadly drones to 1000. This forecast was announced by the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Robert "Madyar" Brovdi.