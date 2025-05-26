Zelenskyy on Russia's largest drone attack: Russia ignores diplomacy, blocking Russian finances and oil is needed

Russia's disregard for diplomacy and refusal to even cease fire should be met with sanctions - blocking Russian finances and trade in Russian oil, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday, reacting to another night attack by Russia on Ukraine with the largest number of drones since the beginning of the full-scale war, UNN writes.

Details

"Our air defense forces and rescuers worked all night. The Russian army used the largest number of drones against our cities and communities since the beginning of the full-scale war. 355 strike drones, most of which are "Shaheds". There were also 9 cruise missiles. Unfortunately, there are wounded people and damage to civilian infrastructure," Zelensky wrote on social media.

The President pointed out that the geography of the enemy's strike that night ranged from Chernihiv region to Khmelnytsky region, from Kharkiv region to Odesa region. "And this was the third night of combined Russian terror - strike drones and missiles," the Head of State stressed.

"Only a sense of complete impunity can allow Russia to inflict such strikes and constantly increase the scale. There is no significant military sense in this, but there is a significant political sense. In this way, Putin demonstrates how much he despises the world, which spends more effort on "dialogue" with him than on pressure," Zelensky stressed.

The President stressed: "Like any criminal, Russia can only be brought to justice by force." "Only through force - the force of the United States, the force of Europe, the force of all nations that respect life - can we achieve a complete cessation of these strikes and a real peace," he said.

The increase in Russian strikes should be met with increased sanctions. Russia's disregard for diplomacy and refusal to even cease fire should be met with blocking Russian finances and trade in Russian oil. I thank everyone in the world who is promoting such a strong agenda. Russia must end this war. And for this to happen, we need to deprive them of the resources they want to fight with," - Zelensky stressed.

Russia has increased pressure on Ukraine, and the EU is ready to put pressure on Russia and expects the same from its allies, says Kallas