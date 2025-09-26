Zelenskyy on Hungarian drones: I instructed the military to respond accordingly

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed the military to conduct a full investigation into the violation of Ukrainian airspace by Hungarian reconnaissance drones, noting that he ordered to react accordingly. Zelenskyy stated this in his evening address, reports UNN.

There was a report from our military regarding, frankly speaking, very strange events on the border between Ukraine and Hungary. Our military recorded drones, and these were reconnaissance drones. I instructed the military to conduct a full investigation and next time, if such drones appear again, to react accordingly – for the defense of our state. Ukrainians are currently the best in Europe at defending against any drones. - said Zelenskyy.

Recall that

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report regarding the entry of reconnaissance drones into Ukrainian airspace from the territory of Hungary. He instructed to check all available data and immediately report on each recorded fact.

Szijjártó responded to Zelenskyy's words regarding the entry of reconnaissance drones into Ukrainian airspace from the territory of Hungary, stating that the Ukrainian leader is losing his mind.

Also, UNN reported that Ukraine banned the entry of three Hungarian military high-ranking officials; such measures were a mirror response to Budapest's actions.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha responded to his Hungarian counterpart Péter Szijjártó, who stated that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had lost his mind, saying that Ukraine sees many things, including the hypocrisy and moral degradation of the Hungarian government.