Zelenskyy on Hungarian drones: I instructed the military to respond accordingly

$41.490.08
48.710.05
ukenru
September 26, 02:33 PM • 18848 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watchVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 02:01 PM • 34692 views
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
September 26, 01:31 PM • 18286 views
Ukraine is ready to join the "Drone Wall" project: technical teams for preparation can be sent right nowPhoto
September 26, 12:45 PM • 18773 views
Zelenskyy asked Trump to provide Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles at a closed UN meeting – TelegraphVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 09:46 AM • 21712 views
Economist commented on the moratorium on electricity and gas cutoffs in frontline regions
Exclusive
September 26, 09:25 AM • 21543 views
Court to consider motion to overturn decision to close case against NBU chief lawyer ZymaPhoto
September 26, 09:01 AM • 35983 views
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South KoreaVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 06:40 AM • 40276 views
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain healthPhoto
Exclusive
September 26, 05:30 AM • 44432 views
Investing in Securities, Accessible to Everyone: Advice from Fintech Expert Olena Sosedka
September 25, 05:19 PM • 28921 views
Ukraine plans to increase salaries for medical workers in areas of active and possible hostilities: how much they will receive
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
0.6m/s
72%
763mm
Popular news
If Putin agrees to a truce for any period, elections could be held in Ukraine - ZelenskyySeptember 26, 11:16 AM • 16433 views
Famous Russian propagandist Tigran Keosayan died after 8 months in a comaSeptember 26, 11:19 AM • 21307 views
American Pancake Day: top incredibly delicious pancake recipesPhotoSeptember 26, 12:18 PM • 27034 views
The number of victims of the enemy UAV attack in Kharkiv has risen to four03:48 PM • 3682 views
There is a peace deal on the table now that is beneficial for Ukraine; if they don't agree, Russia will seize the entire country - Lukashenka04:04 PM • 3950 views
Publications
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
Exclusive
September 26, 02:01 PM • 34692 views
American Pancake Day: top incredibly delicious pancake recipesPhotoSeptember 26, 12:18 PM • 27139 views
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South KoreaVideoSeptember 26, 09:01 AM • 35983 views
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain healthPhoto
Exclusive
September 26, 06:40 AM • 40276 views
Investing in Securities, Accessible to Everyone: Advice from Fintech Expert Olena Sosedka
Exclusive
September 26, 05:30 AM • 44432 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Péter Szijjártó
Mette Frederiksen
Oleh Syniehubov
Actual places
Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Hungary
United States
Denmark
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watchVideoSeptember 26, 02:33 PM • 18848 views
Hollywood opposes boycott of Israeli filmmakersSeptember 26, 09:12 AM • 27359 views
53-year-old actor Sacha Baron Cohen spotted on a date with 27-year-old OnlyFans model after divorcePhotoSeptember 26, 07:07 AM • 33102 views
Final part of animated Spider-Man trilogy has postponed its release by a weekSeptember 25, 10:47 AM • 35881 views
Fake Labubu dolls accounted for 90% of counterfeit toys in BritainSeptember 25, 06:17 AM • 43666 views
Actual
Facebook
Nord Stream
Su-34
E-6 Mercury
Detonator

Zelenskyy on Hungarian drones: I instructed the military to respond accordingly

Kyiv • UNN

 • 838 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has ordered a full investigation into the violation of Ukraine's airspace by Hungarian reconnaissance drones. He instructed to respond accordingly in case of repeated incidents.

Zelenskyy on Hungarian drones: I instructed the military to respond accordingly

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed the military to conduct a full investigation into the violation of Ukrainian airspace by Hungarian reconnaissance drones, noting that he ordered to react accordingly. Zelenskyy stated this in his evening address, reports UNN.

There was a report from our military regarding, frankly speaking, very strange events on the border between Ukraine and Hungary. Our military recorded drones, and these were reconnaissance drones. I instructed the military to conduct a full investigation and next time, if such drones appear again, to react accordingly – for the defense of our state. Ukrainians are currently the best in Europe at defending against any drones.

- said Zelenskyy.

Recall that

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report regarding the entry of reconnaissance drones into Ukrainian airspace from the territory of Hungary. He instructed to check all available data and immediately report on each recorded fact.

Szijjártó responded to Zelenskyy's words regarding the entry of reconnaissance drones into Ukrainian airspace from the territory of Hungary, stating that the Ukrainian leader is losing his mind.

Also, UNN reported that Ukraine banned the entry of three Hungarian military high-ranking officials; such measures were a mirror response to Budapest's actions.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha responded to his Hungarian counterpart Péter Szijjártó, who stated that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had lost his mind, saying that Ukraine sees many things, including the hypocrisy and moral degradation of the Hungarian government.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
State Border of Ukraine
Péter Szijjártó
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Hungary
Ukraine