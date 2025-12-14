Zelenskyy on EU accession: Ukraine is taking steps to open all clusters

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine continues to work on opening all negotiation clusters within the framework of accession to the European Union. According to him, European partners are reacting positively to these steps. Zelenskyy said this during a conversation with journalists, as reported by UNN.

Details

Commenting on the issue of EU accession negotiations, the President emphasized that Ukraine is taking all necessary actions to open all clusters.

Regarding the clusters, we are taking all steps to open all clusters. And here our European colleagues, they support us and react very positively – said Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

In addition, regarding possible new reforms, particularly in the field of justice, the President noted that he has not yet seen relevant proposals.

And as for any new reforms, especially those related to justice, I just haven't seen it yet, when government officials, parliamentarians show it to me. We will see and react - added Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the US and some European countries did not support Ukraine's accession to NATO. This happened during negotiations on the American administration's peace plan.