Zelenskyy: No need for negotiations at the level of leaders for the exchange of bodies of the deceased

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated after negotiations in Istanbul that the military on the ground are themselves able to exchange the bodies of the dead. This does not require negotiations at the level of state leaders, reports UNN correspondent.

Details

Just a game of rhetoric. Because the military on the battlefield, just Comrade Medinsky, as I said at the very beginning, these are not people of that level. They don't even understand technically. The military on the battlefield often exchange, unfortunately, the killed bodies of their soldiers of their armies - said the president.

He added that in order to exchange the bodies of the dead, there is no need to organize complicated and lengthy negotiations.

"This happens when these are isolated cases, and others, when these are not such massive cases as the Russian side is now proposing. It just happens. And everyone understands that at the moment of the exchange, no one shoots at each other. These are important moments, but they are carried out at a technical level. For this, there is no need for leaders to gather, fly to Istanbul, etc.," Zelenskyy explained.

Recall

Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul lasted more than an hour. During negotiations in Istanbul, the Ukrainian and Russian delegations agreed on an exchange of prisoners of war, focusing on the seriously wounded and young people. The Ukrainian side initiated another meeting with Russia between June 20 and 30.