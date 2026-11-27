President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy summed up the results of Ukraine's long-range sanctions over the past week, UNN reports.

Ukraine responds absolutely fairly to every Russian strike. And I thank our Defense Forces of Ukraine for ensuring that the responses hit their targets. In just this one week, we have achieved results in the Samara, Nizhny Novgorod, Krasnodar, Rostov, Volgograd, Stavropol, Bryansk, Perm, and Tula regions, as well as in Bashkortostan and Tatarstan, and in the waters of the Black Sea. Russian oil facilities, enterprises involved in the production of explosives, and other facilities working for the war, military airfields and aircraft—our long-range capabilities have reached all of these - Zelenskyy reported, showing a video.

The President noted "all components of Ukraine's defense and security forces that are implementing our kinetic sanctions against the aggressor."

"russia has received numerous options for de-escalating and stopping this war and nevertheless chose war. russia must end this war of its own—it must choose peace. Thank you to everyone who stands with Ukraine!" Zelenskyy stressed.

Approximately 93 per hour: the losses of the Russian army in November broke the record for the entire war - General Staff