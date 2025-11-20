Zelenskyy met with US Army Secretary Driscoll - source

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with US Army Secretary Dan Driscoll and generals who arrived in Kyiv as part of the efforts of US President Donald Trump's administration to resume dialogue on ending the Russian-Ukrainian war. This is reported by UNN with reference to sources.

Details

As the source reported, Zelenskyy has already met with US Army Secretary Dan Driscoll and generals. A meeting in an expanded format is currently beginning, which will include, in particular, NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov.

Recall

US President Donald Trump sent a high-ranking Pentagon delegation to Kyiv, which is scheduled to hold talks on Wednesday, November 19, as part of the administration's efforts to resume dialogue on ending the Russian-Ukrainian war.