Zelenskyy met with Tusk: honored the memory of fallen Ukrainian defenders

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had already met with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, and both leaders honored the memory of fallen Ukrainian defenders, writes UNN.

Details

"We honored the fallen Ukrainian defenders together with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk. Eternal memory to our bravest people who fought for Ukraine, defended its independence, and died in this struggle. Eternal glory to our heroes! We remember each and every one," Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

Tusk himself also announced that he had honored the memory of Polish victims in Bykivnia. "Bykivnia. Today we pay tribute to the Polish victims of Russian crimes," Tusk wrote on X.

Polish Prime Minister Tusk arrives in Kyiv for a visit

Addition

Earlier today, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha welcomed Donald Tusk, the Prime Minister of Poland, who is on an official visit to the capital today, in Kyiv.

"Welcome to Kyiv, Donald! An important visit from a true friend. Poland is a leader in supporting Ukraine, including energy assistance. We appreciate this solidarity and our strategic partnership. We look forward to a productive visit and meaningful negotiations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy," the Foreign Minister noted on X.