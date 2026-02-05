Zelenskyy met with Tusk: honored the memory of fallen Ukrainian defenders

$43.170.02
Zelenskyy announced the return of 157 Ukrainians home as part of an exchange after a long pausePhoto
10:18 AM • 12656 views
US, Ukraine, and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners - Witkoff
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 32747 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
09:53 AM • 19076 views
Starlink terminals on the "whitelist" are working, while Russian terminals are already blocked - Fedorov
09:33 AM • 20195 views
Defense Forces struck the infrastructure of the Russian Kapustin Yar training ground, including with the use of "Flamingo" - General Staff
09:26 AM • 17898 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of the occupiers' logistics hub, drone control point of the "Akhmat" unit in the Kursk region
09:20 AM • 12502 views
Amidst bad weather, 259 road accidents have already occurred: up to a third in Kyiv and the region, traffic on the Zhytomyr highway is difficult
February 5, 07:22 AM • 13181 views
Second day of negotiations involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia has begun in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
February 4, 09:10 PM • 19509 views
Ukraine lost 55,000 soldiers in the war against Russia - Zelenskyy
February 4, 08:17 PM • 30477 views
There is a risk that power outage schedules may worsen - Shmyhal
AFU destroyed 770 occupiers and 60 artillery systems in a day - General StaffPhotoFebruary 5, 04:49 AM • 16664 views
Silver plummets again: 17% drop negates market recovery attempts; gold also fallsPhotoFebruary 5, 05:01 AM • 21610 views
Russian drone attack on Kyiv: high-rise buildings damaged, casualties reportedPhotoFebruary 5, 05:37 AM • 22729 views
Occupiers are transferring troops to the north of Donetsk region, the format of the transfer is atypical - AndryushchenkoPhotoFebruary 5, 07:12 AM • 21370 views
Negotiations between Ukraine, the US, and Russia in Abu Dhabi have concluded12:00 PM • 12996 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 32747 views
StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blockingFebruary 4, 11:15 AM • 54933 views
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"February 3, 02:37 PM • 85053 views
Pressure on strategic business: what is behind the cases against Roman Mileshko's airline groupFebruary 3, 02:17 PM • 85098 views
Violation of military rights: where and with what complaints can one turn toFebruary 3, 06:30 AM • 123734 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Musician
Andriy Sybiha
Steve Witkoff
Ukraine
United States
Abu Dhabi
Kharkiv
Kyiv Oblast
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideo01:14 PM • 574 views
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhoto11:46 AM • 9970 views
Princess of Wales confirms new family member: Kate and William have a puppyFebruary 4, 11:05 PM • 29828 views
Violet Bridgerton's Corset: Costume Designer Reveals Details of CreationVideoFebruary 4, 07:58 PM • 17535 views
Melovin's burning piano, Jamala's magical tree, and Ziferblat's prayer bird: how much Ukrainian artists' Eurovision trips costVideoFebruary 4, 06:16 PM • 17188 views
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Heating
Starlink

Zelenskyy met with Tusk: honored the memory of fallen Ukrainian defenders

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2344 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk honored the memory of fallen Ukrainian defenders. Tusk also honored the memory of Polish victims in Bykivnia.

Zelenskyy met with Tusk: honored the memory of fallen Ukrainian defenders

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had already met with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, and both leaders honored the memory of fallen Ukrainian defenders, writes UNN.

Details

"We honored the fallen Ukrainian defenders together with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk. Eternal memory to our bravest people who fought for Ukraine, defended its independence, and died in this struggle. Eternal glory to our heroes! We remember each and every one," Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

Tusk himself also announced that he had honored the memory of Polish victims in Bykivnia. "Bykivnia. Today we pay tribute to the Polish victims of Russian crimes," Tusk wrote on X.

Polish Prime Minister Tusk arrives in Kyiv for a visit05.02.26, 09:11 • 3098 views

Addition

Earlier today, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha welcomed Donald Tusk, the Prime Minister of Poland, who is on an official visit to the capital today, in Kyiv.

"Welcome to Kyiv, Donald! An important visit from a true friend. Poland is a leader in supporting Ukraine, including energy assistance. We appreciate this solidarity and our strategic partnership. We look forward to a productive visit and meaningful negotiations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy," the Foreign Minister noted on X.

Julia Shramko

Russian propaganda
Energy
War in Ukraine
Donald Tusk
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Kyiv
Poland