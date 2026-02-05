$43.170.02
Polish Prime Minister Tusk arrives in Kyiv for a visit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 688 views

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has begun a visit to Kyiv. He was met by Ukraine's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha.

Polish Prime Minister Tusk arrives in Kyiv for a visit

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk arrived in Kyiv for a visit, the office of the head of the Polish government announced on X on Thursday, writes UNN.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk began his visit to Kyiv

- the report says.

The photo published by Tusk's office shows that the Polish prime minister was met, among others, by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha.

As Polsat News writes, Tusk announced before Tuesday's government meeting that he would visit Kyiv at the invitation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"It is no coincidence that I will be accompanied on this visit by the Minister of Finance and Economy, Andrzej Domański, who, together with his team, is preparing a global conference on the reconstruction of Ukraine," Tusk announced. He added that the conference will take place in June in Gdańsk.

"We hope that after a quick end to the war, or at least after a ceasefire, we will be able to start a grand plan for the reconstruction of Ukraine. And this also means large investments, large funds, and large undertakings. Poland wants to participate in them," emphasized the Prime Minister of Poland.

Tusk said that he "feels that today, when the world is focused on so many different issues, and some have somewhat forgotten that Ukraine is waging a ruthless war with Russia, it would be good to show that Poland, Ukraine's closest ally and neighbor, is with it in these difficult times." "And that is why I decided to make this visit," he added.

Julia Shramko

