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Shahed-136

Zelenskyy met with Japanese lawmakers amid “Shahed” attacks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 202 views

Zelenskyy discussed security risks and further cooperation with Japanese lawmakers. Ukraine values Tokyo’s economic and humanitarian support since the beginning of Russia’s war.

Zelenskyy met with Japanese lawmakers amid “Shahed” attacks

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with members of the House of Representatives of Japan’s National Diet led by former Defense Minister of Japan Itsunori Onodera. This was reported by UNN.

Details

According to the head of state, it is important that precisely on such difficult days for Ukraine as these, when Russian waves of "Shahed" drones constantly terrorize our people, "we always have representatives of our partners who see and feel what is happening."

It is important that Japan and other partners know exactly what risks all this entails. We highly appreciate all the economic and humanitarian support since the beginning of Russia’s war and the level of relations with Japan. In New York, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and I discussed how to do more for bilateral relations between our countries and for the security of Ukraine, Japan, and all democratic countries. We agreed that we would continue to communicate actively

- Zelenskyy noted.

Reminder

Ukraine secured $51.5 million from the Japanese government for the development of the healthcare system. This was reported by Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi.

Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi promised to continue supporting Ukraine at her first meeting with Zelenskyy23.09.26, 04:17 • 23140 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
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Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine