Zelenskyy left Downing Street after talks with Starmer - media

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has left the residence of the British Prime Minister in London after talks with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, reports BBC, writes UNN.

Details

"Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy leaves Downing Street after talks with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer," the report says.

They, as indicated, held a meeting regarding the war in Ukraine.

Addition

Starmer hosted Zelenskyy at Downing Street, as Europe prepares for Donald Trump's face-to-face talks with Vladimir Putin on Friday.

Zelenskyy arrived at Downing Street for a meeting with Starmer

On Thursday morning, upon arriving in Westminster, the President of Ukraine and the British Prime Minister embraced and posed for cameras in front of number 10, shaking hands, while assembled media representatives on Downing Street shouted questions. A red carpet was rolled out before his arrival, notes The Guardian.

The British Prime Minister's meeting with Zelenskyy came after he stated that the UK was ready to "increase pressure" on Russia if necessary.

