Zelenskyy: Kursk operation slowed down Russians in Pokrovske direction

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the advance in the Pokrovske direction before the Kursk operation was faster. He said this during the forum “Ukraine 2024. Independence” forum, an UNN correspondent reports .

I think the advance on the Pokrovsk direction before the Kursk operation was faster. Are these things related? Yes, they are, but not in the way you think - Zelensky says.

He says that it doesn't matter how many teams are there, because the main thing is who is putting pressure on you.

Recall

Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky stated that since the beginning of the operation in the Kursk region, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have already controlled 1294 square kilometers and 100 settlements located on this territory. Also, 594 Russian servicemen have already been captured in this area.