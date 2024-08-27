ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 130760 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 136247 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 224692 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 166983 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 161353 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146463 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 212605 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112752 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 199516 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105252 views

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 107911 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 99206 views
Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

March 1, 05:37 AM • 44917 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 95273 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 64831 views
Zelenskyy: Kursk operation slowed down Russians in Pokrovske direction

Zelenskyy: Kursk operation slowed down Russians in Pokrovske direction

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16910 views

The President of Ukraine compared the pace of advance on the Pokrovske direction with that before the Kursk operation. According to Zelenskyy, these events are related, but not in the way it might seem.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the advance in the Pokrovske direction before the Kursk operation was faster. He said this during the forum “Ukraine 2024. Independence” forum, an UNN correspondent reports .

I think the advance on the Pokrovsk direction before the Kursk operation was faster. Are these things related? Yes, they are, but not in the way you think

- Zelensky says.

He says that it doesn't matter how many teams are there, because the main thing is who is putting pressure on you.

Recall

Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky stated that since the beginning of the operation in the Kursk region, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have already controlled 1294 square kilometers and 100 settlements located on this territory. Also, 594 Russian servicemen have already been captured in this area.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

WarPolitics

