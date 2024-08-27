Zelenskyy: Kursk operation slowed down Russians in Pokrovske direction
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine compared the pace of advance on the Pokrovske direction with that before the Kursk operation. According to Zelenskyy, these events are related, but not in the way it might seem.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the advance in the Pokrovske direction before the Kursk operation was faster. He said this during the forum “Ukraine 2024. Independence” forum, an UNN correspondent reports .
I think the advance on the Pokrovsk direction before the Kursk operation was faster. Are these things related? Yes, they are, but not in the way you think
He says that it doesn't matter how many teams are there, because the main thing is who is putting pressure on you.
Recall
Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky stated that since the beginning of the operation in the Kursk region, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have already controlled 1294 square kilometers and 100 settlements located on this territory. Also, 594 Russian servicemen have already been captured in this area.