Zelenskyy instructed the Foreign Minister to implement agreements on support packages for Ukraine as soon as possible

Kyiv • UNN

 • 764 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussing agreements reached on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. The discussion focused on implementing agreements regarding aid packages for Ukraine and expanding the PURL program.

Zelenskyy instructed the Foreign Minister to implement agreements on support packages for Ukraine as soon as possible

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, during which they discussed agreements reached on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. In particular, they talked about the implementation of agreements on aid packages for Ukraine, writes UNN with reference to the President's Office.

A record level of participation of leaders and representatives of states and international organizations in events organized by Ukraine or related to tasks important for Ukraine was achieved. A special meeting of the UN Security Council was held, for the first time at the global level, the Crimean Platform summit was held, and there was a record representation of the world at our summit of the Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children abducted by Russia. More than 40 formats of meetings with partners took place at various levels - the highest level, the level of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the government team, the Office, the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

- Zelenskyy noted.

The Head of State instructed the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to implement all agreements on support packages for Ukraine as soon as possible.

We will implement the agreements reached at the meeting with President Trump and his team as quickly as possible - a very productive meeting.

- the President announced.

Among other things, Zelenskyy said, the PURL program will be expanded thanks to partners in Europe, and this program is already increasing the capabilities of the Ukrainian army.

There are good signals from partners regarding the use of frozen Russian assets for the defense and recovery of Ukraine. We are working to expand our defense production and start controlled exports of Ukrainian weapons: another agreement on this has been reached, and our work with four countries to open our export platforms is already underway.

- the Head of State said.

Addition

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, following his visit to the United States, where he met with, among others, US President Donald Trump, indicated that Ukraine feels that America is with Ukraine.

Pavlo Zinchenko

