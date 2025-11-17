Zelenskyy in France thanked fishermen for anti-drone nets for Ukrainian cities

During his visit to France, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with representatives of the fishermen's committee, who have been supplying Ukraine with special anti-drone nets for a long time to protect front-line cities. The meeting was an opportunity to emphasize the role of French volunteers in strengthening the security of Ukrainian communities, particularly in the Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, and eastern regions of the country. Zelenskyy announced this on his Telegram channel, UNN writes.

Details

The head of state called this interaction an example of international solidarity that directly saves civilian lives.

A warm meeting with people with truly big hearts – representatives of the Kernic Solidarites association and the National Committee of Fishermen of Brittany and France, who provide our cities with anti-drone nets – Zelenskyy noted.

He emphasized that such initiatives have a real practical effect on the front line and in the front-line regions.

Grateful for the long-term and important support, which greatly helps protect the lives of our people from drones in Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, and eastern Ukraine – the president wrote on TG.

According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine highly values this cooperation, which strengthens its defense capabilities and demonstrates that support from Europe covers not only state institutions but also civil society.

