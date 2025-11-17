$42.040.02
In Ukraine, schedules will be in effect around the clock on November 18: how many queues will be disconnected
November 17, 02:33 PM • 21493 views
It is quite likely not at the next meeting: MP on when the Rada will adopt the State Budget-2026
November 17, 02:15 PM • 21403 views
The National Security and Defense Council denied information that Umerov refuses to return to Ukraine
November 17, 12:46 PM • 22432 views
Ukraine may receive 8 SAMP/T systems from France - Zelenskyy
November 17, 12:28 PM • 23082 views
Rada to consider dismissal of Justice Minister Halushchenko and Energy Minister Hrynchuk on Tuesday
November 17, 09:59 AM • 20491 views
Zelenskyy and Macron signed an agreement to strengthen Ukraine: it is about the acquisition of defense equipment
November 17, 07:00 AM • 48108 views
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
November 17, 06:58 AM • 25776 views
Russia attacked port infrastructure in Odesa region, energy and railway - Deputy Prime Minister
November 17, 06:27 AM • 19748 views
IMF mission begins work in Kyiv: discusses new program with Ukraine
November 17, 05:28 AM • 22209 views
Trump: Republicans consider bill on sanctions against countries trading with Russia - Bloomberg
Zelenskyy in France thanked fishermen for anti-drone nets for Ukrainian cities

Kyiv • UNN

 • 972 views

President Zelenskyy met with French fishermen who supply anti-drone nets to protect frontline cities in Ukraine. This initiative helps save civilian lives in Kherson, Zaporizhzhia regions, and in the east of the country.

Zelenskyy in France thanked fishermen for anti-drone nets for Ukrainian cities

During his visit to France, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with representatives of the fishermen's committee, who have been supplying Ukraine with special anti-drone nets for a long time to protect front-line cities. The meeting was an opportunity to emphasize the role of French volunteers in strengthening the security of Ukrainian communities, particularly in the Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, and eastern regions of the country. Zelenskyy announced this on his Telegram channel, UNN writes.

Details

The head of state called this interaction an example of international solidarity that directly saves civilian lives.

A warm meeting with people with truly big hearts – representatives of the Kernic Solidarites association and the National Committee of Fishermen of Brittany and France, who provide our cities with anti-drone nets

– Zelenskyy noted.

Zelenskyy: measures to cleanse Ukraine of corruption are insufficient17.11.25, 15:02 • 14184 views

He emphasized that such initiatives have a real practical effect on the front line and in the front-line regions.

Grateful for the long-term and important support, which greatly helps protect the lives of our people from drones in Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, and eastern Ukraine 

– the president wrote on TG.

According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine highly values this cooperation, which strengthens its defense capabilities and demonstrates that support from Europe covers not only state institutions but also civil society.

Zaluzhnyi, Biletskyi, Budanov. Historian Yaroslav Hrytsak named national figures capable of replacing Zelenskyy17.11.25, 14:40 • 1978 views

