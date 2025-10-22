Zelenskyy: I am more positive about the end of the war than 9 months ago

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he is currently more positive about the end of the war than he was 9 months ago. Zelenskyy made this statement during a joint press conference with Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, as reported by UNN.

Details

I am more positive than 9 months ago. I think we have done a lot of work. I think our relations with the US have moved in the right direction. - said Zelenskyy.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is on a visit to Sweden. Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson welcomed the Ukrainian leader, emphasizing that a strong and capable Ukraine remains a key priority for Sweden.

Zelenskyy and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson signed a letter of intent regarding the development of joint air capabilities. The document paves the way for a future agreement under which Ukraine will be able to purchase up to 150 JAS 39 Gripen multi-role fighters in the modern E modification.