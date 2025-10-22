Zelenskyy: I am more positive about the end of the war than 9 months ago
Kyiv • UNN
President Zelenskyy stated that he is more optimistic about the end of the war compared to 9 months ago. He noted the significant work done and improved relations with the United States.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he is currently more positive about the end of the war than he was 9 months ago. Zelenskyy made this statement during a joint press conference with Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, as reported by UNN.
Details
I am more positive than 9 months ago. I think we have done a lot of work. I think our relations with the US have moved in the right direction.
Recall
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is on a visit to Sweden. Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson welcomed the Ukrainian leader, emphasizing that a strong and capable Ukraine remains a key priority for Sweden.
Zelenskyy and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson signed a letter of intent regarding the development of joint air capabilities. The document paves the way for a future agreement under which Ukraine will be able to purchase up to 150 JAS 39 Gripen multi-role fighters in the modern E modification.