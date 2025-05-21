Zelenskyy held a meeting with scientists, during which he recognized their merits and presented state awards
The President emphasized the importance of scientific developments that are effectively used at the front and in medicine. He called for closer cooperation between scientists and the defense industry.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with scientists, during which he emphasized the importance of their work in wartime. The head of state also awarded them state awards and присвоїв honorary titles, UNN writes with reference to the official website of the President of Ukraine.
The President drew the attention of those present to the fact that during the war, Ukrainian scientists created technologies and inventions that are effectively used by Ukrainian defenders at the front, as well as by doctors. Zelenskyy also thanked the scientists for their work.
We involve young specialists and very respected specialists, experienced specialists. I see that there are different directions, different weapons, different defenses. This is manifested in technologies, in radio-electronic warfare systems, and in naval drones, etc.
During the meeting, the head of state and scientists discussed how to make the process of implementing scientific developments in the defense industrial complex more efficient and faster. Zelenskyy instructed the Ministry of Strategic Industries to establish closer communication with scientists. He expressed his belief that this will allow direct discussion and scaling of the most relevant technologies and developments.
Zelenskyy also added that it is extremely important to increase support for scientists. In particular, to pay financial rewards for copyright inventions and new developments.
These are absolutely talented people who can and should be given the maximum number of motivating factors. So that people stay in Ukraine not only because of love, patriotism. Of course, this is very important. But it should not only be this
In addition, the President got acquainted with the presentation of defense research and development of Ukrainian scientists.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted the contribution of the defense industry workers to the production of weapons. He stressed that more than 40% of weapons at the front are Ukrainian-made, and Ukraine will increase this figure.