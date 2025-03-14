Zelensky signed decrees on awarding state awards to the soldiers of the Armed Forces
Kyiv • UNN
The President signed decrees on awarding state awards to servicemen from various brigades of the Armed Forces. Five soldiers received the title of Hero of Ukraine.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed decrees on awarding servicemen from various brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with state awards. In total, 301 soldiers received awards, including five who became Heroes of Ukraine, reports UNN with reference to the head of state's page on Telegram.
I have just signed decrees on awarding our soldiers with state awards. Three hundred and one servicemen from various brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Five Heroes of Ukraine. And such decrees almost every day. This is absolutely deserved gratitude and respect from our state to our boys and girls, our men and women who stood up to defend the Ukrainian state and independence
The President reminded that Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine has been going on for more than three years, and the Kremlin has been trying to destroy Ukrainian statehood for more than 11 years.
Ukraine retains its freedom, and we are doing everything to guarantee Ukraine reliable security and a decent peace. And this is possible only thanks to our people - all those Ukrainian men and women who have linked their fate with the protection of our state, who are fighting for the Ukrainian people and our own, independent state
Zelenskyy also thanked Ukrainian soldiers, including volunteers, who are fighting to ensure that Ukraine does not lose its independence.
Addition
Today, March 14, Ukraine celebrates the Day of the Ukrainian Volunteer. This event was established by a resolution of the Verkhovna Rada in 2017. At the same time, the feat of not only volunteers who went to defend Ukraine in the current war is honored, but also all Ukrainian military volunteers who were in the history of our state.
In addition, the first volunteers who decided to join the military service under the "Contract 18-24" program have already received their first payments.