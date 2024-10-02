Zelenskyy heard a report from the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service: what was discussed

Today, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service, Oleh Ivashchenko. The key points are both about strengthening the Service and about the work on extremely sensitive information obtained by intelligence officers, UNN reports.

"The report of the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service, Oleh Ivashchenko. The key points are both about strengthening the Service and about our work on the extremely sensitive information that our Ukrainian intelligence officers obtain," Zelenskyy said.

He noted that all areas and levels are now preparing maximum results for the state for the fall.

"All the necessary content for Ramstein, the military, the Office, diplomats - everything that Ukraine needs for its partners to better understand the available capabilities - we will provide. On the other hand, we are also working on the intentions of the enemy. We are preparing to counteract in the way that will be most useful for the defense of Ukraine, for the protection of the lives of our people," Zelensky said.

Addendum

On October 1, Zelenskyy held a meeting on the situation at the front and preparations for Ramstein.

President Zelenskyy statedthat Ukraine is already preparing for the upcoming Ramstein meeting, which will be special and partners will receive all the details, all the arguments on how to ensure results in the coming months both on the frontline and in diplomatic work.

Zelensky also reported that the next meeting in the Ramstein format will discuss the implementation of the Victory Plan.