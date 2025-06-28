Zelenskyy hates me: Fico sees no reason to meet with the President of Ukraine

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico stated that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy allegedly hates him, so their meeting "has no meaning," UNN reports with reference to Aktuality.

Details

Fico noted in the STVR discussion show that "Ukraine's EU membership brings more advantages than disadvantages for Slovakia."

In his opinion, the European perspective is a way out of the current situation for Ukraine. However, he himself does not plan to debate with the President of Ukraine.

Fico commented on President Peter Pellegrini's interest in visiting Ukraine and meeting with head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He stressed that from the perspective of the executive branch, Pellegrini has no power to conclude any agreements in Ukraine, and it is merely a symbolic visit.

"My meeting with President Zelenskyy has no meaning, because he hates me," Fico said, adding that this is because he voices his opinions. He claims that communication with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal is important to him. "I see no reason to meet with the President of Ukraine," Fico emphasized.

