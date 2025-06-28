$41.590.00
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?
Five long-awaited premieres: what to watch in hot July
Physical therapist explained the possible consequences of scoliosis and the causes of its occurrence
The GUR commented on whether Russia is delaying prisoner exchanges
Chernyshov Released on 120 Million Hryvnia Bail
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
Zelenskyy imposed new sanctions: what is envisioned
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
Kuzminykh and medicine: what is a person with an engineering degree and a case from NABU doing in the Verkhovna Rada's pharmaceutical subcommittee?
Demand recovers: what is happening with tourism in Ukraine, and how have prices changed
Zelenskyy hates me: Fico sees no reason to meet with the President of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 654 views

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico announced his refusal to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, claiming that Zelenskyy hates him. Fico believes that Ukraine's EU membership is beneficial for Slovakia.

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico stated that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy allegedly hates him, so their meeting "has no meaning," UNN reports with reference to Aktuality.

Details

Fico noted in the STVR discussion show that "Ukraine's EU membership brings more advantages than disadvantages for Slovakia."

In his opinion, the European perspective is a way out of the current situation for Ukraine. However, he himself does not plan to debate with the President of Ukraine.

Fico calls Zelensky an enemy and threatens to block EU aid to Ukraine28.01.25, 22:31 • 33169 views

Fico commented on President Peter Pellegrini's interest in visiting Ukraine and meeting with head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He stressed that from the perspective of the executive branch, Pellegrini has no power to conclude any agreements in Ukraine, and it is merely a symbolic visit.

"My meeting with President Zelenskyy has no meaning, because he hates me," Fico said, adding that this is because he voices his opinions. He claims that communication with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal is important to him. "I see no reason to meet with the President of Ukraine," Fico emphasized.

Fico stated that Ukraine's accession to the EU has more advantages than disadvantages for Slovakia16.06.25, 19:35 • 4392 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
Robert Fico
European Union
Slovakia
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Denis Shmyhal
