President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy explained why sanctions were imposed on the fifth President of Ukraine and MP Petro Poroshenko. In addition, the Head of State said that he had information about alleged money laundering through funds aimed at supporting the Armed Forces. He said this during a visit to the Khmelnytsky Nuclear Power Plant, UNN reports with reference to Suspilne.

Details

According to the President, the sanctions will not be the last. The sanctions were imposed because of the withdrawal of billions of hryvnias during the war, Zelenskyy said.

I'm just surprised that financial monitoring hasn't shown us anything before. I didn't see it, and it's hard to say how it was before me. Now the Security Service and financial monitoring show billions. And all these people, Medvedchuk and Poroshenko, are partners in this case, but I don't want to blame them, the courts do that. It's not like someone is behind bars because of sanctions. Sanctions are restrictions on the use of certain money that was earned in such an illegal way - the President said.

Zelenskyy also said that he had information about alleged money laundering through funds aimed at supporting the Armed Forces. According to him, money from the funds was transferred to members of his party.

The President also added that those who have been sanctioned can return the withdrawn funds to the budget. They will be directed to the Armed Forces. Then the sanctions will be lifted, Zelensky said.

Addendum

On February 12, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy saidthat the National Security and Defense Council had imposed sanctions against those who destroyed Ukraine's national security and helped Russia.

Ukraine's fifth president, Petro Poroshenko, claimedthat the National Security and Defense Council had imposed sanctions against him.