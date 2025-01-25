Zelenskyy explains how he will help stop Russia's aggression: all allies are needed

The President of Ukraine emphasized that a large number of allies are needed to stop the war. UNN reports with a link to a video of an interview with Italian journalist Cecilia Sali by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Today we have more than 800 thousand in the army. In France, there are more than 200,000, 250,000 on paper. I don't know the real composition, but we understand that it is somewhere around these numbers. All other countries [have] less. That is. France, Italy, Germany, if they all come together and join the million-strong army of Ukraine, then yes, we will be able to match. - Zelensky said.

The President of Ukraine explained what exactly can help in the context of countering Russian aggression and the possible end of the war.

If we are talking about who can stop [the war], it is only a large number of allies. Otherwise, if we do not have America, Ukraine should not reduce its army, but increase it, because Europe will not be enough - Zelensky emphasized.

Recall

The President of Ukraine said that US military assistance has not been stoppeddespite the 90-day restriction on humanitarian programs. The Pentagon confirmed that the pause order does not affect military aid to Ukraine.

Zelenskyy explains why he abandoned negotiations with Russia: what is behind the NSDC decision.

Former Fox News anchor heads the Pentagon