Zelenskyy explains how he will help stop Russia's aggression: all allies are needed

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 101210 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 102258 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 110246 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 112894 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 134460 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104352 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 137412 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103834 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113481 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117013 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM • 122016 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 76322 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 117008 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 49722 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 51539 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 101210 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 134460 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 137412 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 168667 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 158319 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 35107 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 51539 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 117008 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM • 122016 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140955 views
Zelenskyy explains how he will help stop Russia's aggression: all allies are needed

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 52774 views

The President of Ukraine said that to counter Russian aggression, Ukraine needs a large number of allies. Without US support, Ukraine will have to build up its army, as European assistance will not be enough.

The President of Ukraine emphasized that a large number of allies are needed to stop the war. UNN reports with a link to a video of an interview with Italian journalist Cecilia Sali by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Today we have more than 800 thousand in the army. In France, there are more than 200,000, 250,000 on paper. I don't know the real composition, but we understand that it is somewhere around these numbers. All other countries [have] less. That is. France, Italy, Germany, if they all come together and join the million-strong army of Ukraine, then yes, we will be able to match.

- Zelensky said. 

The President of Ukraine explained what exactly can help in the context of countering Russian aggression and the possible end of the war.

If we are talking about who can stop [the war], it is only a large number of allies. Otherwise, if we do not have America, Ukraine should not reduce its army, but increase it, because Europe will not be enough

- Zelensky emphasized.

Recall

The President of Ukraine said that US military assistance has not been stoppeddespite the 90-day restriction on humanitarian programs. The Pentagon confirmed that the pause order does not affect military aid to Ukraine.

Zelenskyy explains why he abandoned negotiations with Russia: what is behind the NSDC decision.

Former Fox News anchor heads the Pentagon25.01.25, 07:13 • 80493 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Politics
national-security-and-defense-council-of-ukraineNational Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
foks-niusFox News
the-pentagonThe Pentagon
franceFrance
italyItaly
germanyGermany
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

