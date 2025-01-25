Former Fox News anchor heads the Pentagon

The US Senate has approved the appointment of Pete Hegseth as head of the Pentagon, making him the new head of the Ministry of Defense. This was reported by the BBC, according to UNN.

Details

Pete Hegseth, a former Fox News host and army veteran, won the position with the minimum required margin of victory. However, his candidacy has raised serious doubts among both Democratic and Republican representatives. Some believe that he lacks the necessary experience to run an organization of the Pentagon's size.

This position usually goes to professionals with extensive management experience and support from both sides of the political spectrum. However, Hegseth's confirmation process required additional efforts due to sharp criticism of his professional background and personal qualities.

The appointment has drawn additional attention amid investigations into personal accusations against Hagel, which he categorically denies. Nevertheless, he received the necessary number of votes and will now be able to implement his plans for changes in the Pentagon.

The new defense secretary faces challenges in managing the huge US defense budget of more than $1 trillion, as well as the need to build trust in both the political environment and the military.

Trump supports Pete Hegset as head of the Pentagon