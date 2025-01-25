Former Fox News anchor heads the Pentagon

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 88565 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 100468 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 108399 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 111258 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 131910 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103805 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 135571 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103789 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113444 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117000 views

Popular news
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 119863 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 65004 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 114580 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 36191 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 33373 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 88604 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 131912 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 135574 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 167308 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 157039 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 28164 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 33373 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 114580 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 119863 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140361 views
Former Fox News anchor heads the Pentagon

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 80493 views

The US Senate has confirmed Pete Hegseth as the new Secretary of Defense, despite serious doubts about his qualifications. The former Fox News anchor and Army veteran will now oversee a defense budget of more than a trillion dollars.

The US Senate has approved the appointment of Pete Hegseth as head of the Pentagon, making him the new head of the Ministry of Defense. This was reported by the BBC, according to UNN.

Details

Pete Hegseth, a former Fox News host and army veteran, won the position with the minimum required margin of victory. However, his candidacy has raised serious doubts among both Democratic and Republican representatives. Some believe that he lacks the necessary experience to run an organization of the Pentagon's size. 

This position usually goes to professionals with extensive management experience and support from both sides of the political spectrum. However, Hegseth's confirmation process required additional efforts due to sharp criticism of his professional background and personal qualities. 

The appointment has drawn additional attention amid investigations into personal accusations against Hagel, which he categorically denies. Nevertheless, he received the necessary number of votes and will now be able to implement his plans for changes in the Pentagon. 

The new defense secretary faces challenges in managing the huge US defense budget of more than $1 trillion, as well as the need to build trust in both the political environment and the military.

Trump supports Pete Hegset as head of the Pentagon07.12.24, 02:14 • 21784 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

News of the World
foks-niusFox News
the-pentagonThe Pentagon
united-statesUnited States

Contact us about advertising