Zelenskyy expects a detailed report on the results of the meetings in Geneva

$43.260.09
51.170.01
ukenru
10:05 AM • 1550 views
Ukrainian side confirmed the completion of the approximately two-hour negotiations in Geneva
09:44 AM • 4170 views
Zelenskyy revealed the task for the Ukrainian delegation in Geneva after noting Russia's attempts to prolong negotiations
08:42 AM • 6596 views
Second day of Ukraine-US-Russia talks begins in Geneva - Umerov
07:55 AM • 10782 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine imposed a package of sanctions against Lukashenka
February 17, 06:24 PM • 20800 views
Umerov on peace talks in Geneva: political and military groups to continue work tomorrow
Exclusive
February 17, 02:26 PM • 36431 views
Forced passportization, not a conscious choice - Chiygoz explained how the occupiers force people to obtain Russian passports in Crimea
February 17, 12:59 PM • 36792 views
New round of Ukraine-US-Russia talks starts in Geneva - UmerovPhoto
February 17, 12:23 PM • 37211 views
Ihnat refutes rumors of an "international squadron" of F-16s in Ukrainian skiesPhoto
February 17, 12:15 PM • 32850 views
EU confirmed plans to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia by February 24
Exclusive
February 17, 09:48 AM • 27190 views
The effect of aphrodisiacs on libido - myth or science?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−9°
3.7m/s
69%
744mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
In Crimea, mobile communication has turned into a fiction - CNSFebruary 18, 01:24 AM • 16567 views
Iran offers to transfer enriched uranium to Russia for reconciliation with the US - WSJFebruary 18, 02:01 AM • 10223 views
Zelenskyy instructed his team to discuss a meeting with Putin in Geneva with the Russians - AxiosFebruary 18, 02:39 AM • 12069 views
"Trump's Success": Vitkoff announced significant progress in Ukraine-Russia talks in Geneva05:31 AM • 12413 views
Massive outage occurred overnight in the operation of Google, YouTube, and Cloudflare servicesPhoto06:29 AM • 15296 views
Publications
Delaying Strategy: How the Defense of Scandalous Doctor Vitaliy Rusakov Is Stalling the CourtPhotoFebruary 17, 10:46 AM • 44311 views
State Employment Service names top 10 most in-demand professionsFebruary 16, 06:03 PM • 59066 views
Land under the scandalous Odrex clinic: industrial purpose, medical business, and criminal proceedingsPhotoFebruary 16, 02:10 PM • 66173 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 01:44 PM • 86960 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
Exclusive
February 16, 11:42 AM • 89611 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Donald Trump
Mélovin
Musician
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
Belarus
Odesa
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Cardi B announced from the stage that she is no longer in a relationship with the father of her childVideoFebruary 17, 05:21 PM • 15043 views
Iryna Bilyk impressed with a new image after a beauty transformationVideoFebruary 17, 11:43 AM • 27720 views
Alyona Alyona spoke about a sharp deterioration in her health and diagnosed bronchitisPhotoFebruary 17, 11:12 AM • 23180 views
Jessica Alba to pay Cash Warren $3 million after divorceFebruary 16, 11:14 PM • 33154 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk scared fans with a hospital photo and explained what happened to himPhotoFebruary 16, 06:54 PM • 30736 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
The Diplomat
Fox News

Zelenskyy expects a detailed report on the results of the meetings in Geneva

Kyiv • UNN

 • 138 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he expects a detailed report on the results of all meetings in Geneva. The priority is security guarantees for Ukraine, and Ukrainian representatives have clear directives.

Zelenskyy expects a detailed report on the results of the meetings in Geneva

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expects a detailed report on the results of all meetings in Geneva, which he announced on social media, writes UNN.

We are working together with the team to bring real peace closer. The priority is security guarantees for Ukraine. Ukrainian representatives have clear directives on every aspect of the negotiations. I expect a detailed report on the results of all meetings.

- Zelenskyy announced.

Ukrainian side confirmed the completion of the approximately two-hour negotiations in Geneva18.02.26, 12:05 • 1542 views

Addition

The third round of trilateral peace talks involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia was organized in Geneva on February 17-18 after two rounds in Abu Dhabi.

The day before, the first day of trilateral talks concluded in Geneva. Discussions focused on practical issues and the mechanics of possible solutions. Today, February 18, the political and military groups continued their work - clarifying the parameters and mechanics of the solutions discussed the day before. The Ukrainian side announced the completion of the talks in Geneva after about two hours of the meeting. The Russian side announced a new meeting "in the near future."

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with Ukrainian negotiators before the second day of talks in Geneva. He noted that Russia is trying to drag out the negotiations and set the task of making them effective.

Julia Shramko

Politics
War in Ukraine
Geneva
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine