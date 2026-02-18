Zelenskyy expects a detailed report on the results of the meetings in Geneva

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expects a detailed report on the results of all meetings in Geneva, which he announced on social media, writes UNN.

We are working together with the team to bring real peace closer. The priority is security guarantees for Ukraine. Ukrainian representatives have clear directives on every aspect of the negotiations. I expect a detailed report on the results of all meetings. - Zelenskyy announced.

Ukrainian side confirmed the completion of the approximately two-hour negotiations in Geneva

The third round of trilateral peace talks involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia was organized in Geneva on February 17-18 after two rounds in Abu Dhabi.

The day before, the first day of trilateral talks concluded in Geneva. Discussions focused on practical issues and the mechanics of possible solutions. Today, February 18, the political and military groups continued their work - clarifying the parameters and mechanics of the solutions discussed the day before. The Ukrainian side announced the completion of the talks in Geneva after about two hours of the meeting. The Russian side announced a new meeting "in the near future."

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with Ukrainian negotiators before the second day of talks in Geneva. He noted that Russia is trying to drag out the negotiations and set the task of making them effective.