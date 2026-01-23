Zelenskyy: Europe must “push through” oil sanctions and stop supplying components for Russian missiles and drones

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that despite significant aid and sanctions packages, Europe needs to strengthen the practical implementation of restrictions against Russia, particularly regarding the transportation of Russian oil, and also stop the supply of components that Russia uses to produce missiles and drones. The head of state said this in response to journalists' questions about what steps Europe has not taken over the past year and where he personally sees positive changes, reports UNN.

Details

Let's be frank, Europe is doing a lot, we have good relations with the leaders. As I said, 90 billion helped us a lot, and there are some joint productions. This is just the beginning in this direction - Zelenskyy emphasized.

At the same time, the president drew attention to the problem of transporting Russian oil. According to him, throughout the year, "tankers... have been traveling through Europe with Russian oil all this year." He also mentioned a case when France stopped a tanker, noting that similar situations had occurred before, but the vessels were subsequently released.

We need to push harder; if a tanker with Russian oil is stopped, it should not be released afterwards - Zelenskyy stressed.

Separately, the head of state thanked for the sanctions packages but noted that Russia finds ways to circumvent restrictions through intermediaries.

Sanctions are being imposed. Once again, I am grateful for all the sanctions packages. But Russia finds how and through whom to circumvent them - said the president.

He also emphasized the issue of supplying components used in Russian missiles and drones that are used to attack Ukraine.

We talked about components for Russian missiles and drones, which they then use to kill and attack us. They cannot be supplied. But nevertheless, there are some from Europe... And this needs to be stopped. How can we just talk about this for years? - Zelenskyy noted, adding that this issue has been raised "not for the first year," but, according to him, it "is not being pushed through."

Commenting on the security component, the president mentioned the topic of joint armed forces and coalition steps, calling what has been done important but insufficient.

We have made a good step towards the coalition... But this is only a small step. You know, like a child's first step. And we need adult steps forward - Zelenskyy concluded.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Swiss President Guy Parmelin in Davos. They discussed diplomatic work to achieve peace and strengthen sanctions against Russia, as well as the possibility of an additional Swiss contribution to the Energy Support Fund for Ukraine.