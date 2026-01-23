Zelenskyy: Europe must “push through” oil sanctions and stop supplying components for Russian missiles and drones

$43.170.01
50.520.15
ukenru
08:25 AM • 1706 views
Donbas issue 'key', to be discussed in Abu Dhabi - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
08:04 AM • 7656 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
07:54 AM • 8680 views
Delegations from Ukraine, the USA, and Russia are heading to Abu Dhabi for trilateral talks on the war: what is known
06:55 AM • 10626 views
EU, US, and Ukraine close to a prosperity agreement for post-war Ukraine: von der Leyen named five pillars
06:33 AM • 12504 views
Trump on possible US-Ukraine-Russia summit: meetings are happening, and "we'll see what happens"
January 23, 01:52 AM • 19687 views
What the American delegation and Putin agreed upon in Moscow
January 22, 07:51 PM • 43079 views
Ukraine experienced the most difficult day for its energy system since November 2022, the situation is extremely difficult - Shmyhal
January 22, 06:05 PM • 56541 views
Wanted to break through the border and almost hit a border guard: the driver of the Košice-Svaliava bus left passengers and fled to Slovakia
January 22, 04:54 PM • 40014 views
SBU drones hit the Tamanneftegaz oil terminal in Russia: estimated damages reach $50 millionVideo
January 22, 02:44 PM • 33097 views
Zelenskyy announced a two-day trilateral meeting of Ukraine, the US, and Russia in the UAE
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−8°
3.2m/s
84%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Putin's negotiations with US special envoys concluded in Moscow: the meeting lasted over 3.5 hoursJanuary 23, 12:19 AM • 20510 views
Night drone attack on Russia: oil depot ablaze in Penza, residential building damaged in Voronezh regionVideo04:26 AM • 4566 views
Trump proposes NATO protect US southern border instead of European frontiers04:36 AM • 6598 views
Taiwan offers Ukraine direct dialogue to cut off chip supply channels to Russia05:00 AM • 27637 views
The US officially withdrew from the WHO, "forgetting" to pay a debt of $260 million05:24 AM • 19433 views
Publications
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
Exclusive
08:04 AM • 7650 views
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with TrumpJanuary 22, 04:50 PM • 32490 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarityJanuary 22, 02:43 PM • 36618 views
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
Exclusive
January 22, 11:29 AM • 48050 views
Safety of Ukrainian patients: why the decision regarding the medical licenses of the scandalous Odrex has not been published and what role Lyashko plays in thisJanuary 22, 10:28 AM • 39421 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Kyrylo Budanov
Vitali Klitschko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Abu Dhabi
United Arab Emirates
Davos
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras TsymbalyukJanuary 22, 05:56 PM • 16460 views
New members of the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame announcedPhotoJanuary 21, 11:40 PM • 33686 views
"Scream 7" is coming to the big screens soon: which star heroes of the franchise will take part in the new installmentVideoJanuary 21, 06:19 PM • 29692 views
Eurovision legend returns: Alexander Rybak applies for Norwegian selection with new songVideoJanuary 21, 03:49 PM • 55125 views
Everything you need to know about the Aquarius zodiac signJanuary 21, 12:13 PM • 72888 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander

Zelenskyy: Europe must “push through” oil sanctions and stop supplying components for Russian missiles and drones

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36 views

President Zelenskyy called on Europe to strengthen the practical implementation of sanctions against Russia, particularly regarding oil transportation. He also emphasized the need to stop the supply of components for the production of missiles and drones.

Zelenskyy: Europe must “push through” oil sanctions and stop supplying components for Russian missiles and drones

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that despite significant aid and sanctions packages, Europe needs to strengthen the practical implementation of restrictions against Russia, particularly regarding the transportation of Russian oil, and also stop the supply of components that Russia uses to produce missiles and drones. The head of state said this in response to journalists' questions about what steps Europe has not taken over the past year and where he personally sees positive changes, reports UNN.

Details

Let's be frank, Europe is doing a lot, we have good relations with the leaders. As I said, 90 billion helped us a lot, and there are some joint productions. This is just the beginning in this direction

- Zelenskyy emphasized.

At the same time, the president drew attention to the problem of transporting Russian oil. According to him, throughout the year, "tankers... have been traveling through Europe with Russian oil all this year." He also mentioned a case when France stopped a tanker, noting that similar situations had occurred before, but the vessels were subsequently released.

We need to push harder; if a tanker with Russian oil is stopped, it should not be released afterwards

- Zelenskyy stressed.

Separately, the head of state thanked for the sanctions packages but noted that Russia finds ways to circumvent restrictions through intermediaries.

Sanctions are being imposed. Once again, I am grateful for all the sanctions packages. But Russia finds how and through whom to circumvent them

- said the president.

He also emphasized the issue of supplying components used in Russian missiles and drones that are used to attack Ukraine.

We talked about components for Russian missiles and drones, which they then use to kill and attack us. They cannot be supplied. But nevertheless, there are some from Europe... And this needs to be stopped. How can we just talk about this for years?

- Zelenskyy noted, adding that this issue has been raised "not for the first year," but, according to him, it "is not being pushed through."

Commenting on the security component, the president mentioned the topic of joint armed forces and coalition steps, calling what has been done important but insufficient.

We have made a good step towards the coalition... But this is only a small step. You know, like a child's first step. And we need adult steps forward

 - Zelenskyy concluded.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Swiss President Guy Parmelin in Davos. They discussed diplomatic work to achieve peace and strengthen sanctions against Russia, as well as the possibility of an additional Swiss contribution to the Energy Support Fund for Ukraine.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
Davos
Switzerland
France
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine