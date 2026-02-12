Zelenskyy enacted the NSDC decision on security guarantees for Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy enacted the National Security and Defense Council's decision on security guarantees for Ukraine, according to presidential decree No. 111/2026 of February 11, writes UNN.

Details

"In accordance with Article 107 of the Constitution of Ukraine, I hereby enact the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine of January 30, 2026, 'On Security Guarantees for Ukraine' (attached)," the text of the decree states.

As indicated, the NSDC adopted the decision "having considered proposals for providing security guarantees to Ukraine, prepared based on the results of the work of the Ukrainian delegation to participate in the negotiation process with the United States of America and other international partners of Ukraine, as well as with representatives of the Russian Federation on achieving a just and lasting peace."

The decision instructs the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, jointly with the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, "to promptly prepare and submit to the President of Ukraine, in the prescribed manner, draft international treaties on security guarantees for Ukraine."

The decree comes into force on the day of its publication.

Zelenskyy stated that documents on security guarantees are ready