Zelenskyy discusses maintaining partnership with Trump with Israeli PM

Zelenskyy discusses maintaining partnership with Trump with Israeli PM

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26340 views

The President of Ukraine had a phone conversation with the Prime Minister of Israel on the release of hostages and partnerships. The parties discussed cooperation with the United States and President Trump, as well as the commemoration of the Holocaust.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu the maintenance of partnerships, in particular with the United States and President Donald Trump, UNN reports.

He had a conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He told him about his participation in the events on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau and expressed his condolences to the Prime Minister and the Israeli people in connection with the Holocaust tragedy 

- Zelensky wrote.

Zelenskyy welcomed the start of the hostage release, emphasizing the importance of people returning home and reuniting with their families, and expressed hope for the speedy release of the remaining hostages. It is imperative to ensure a reliable and lasting peace so that people can live in safety.

"We also discussed maintaining partnerships, in particular with the United States and President Trump. We reviewed current bilateral issues and agreed to continue close contact in the future," Zelenskyy said.

Europe cautiously optimistic about Trump's Ukraine remarks - Politico27.01.25, 15:10 • 37886 views

Addendum

Advisor to the Head of the President's Office Mykhailo Podolyak statedthat he would like Israel to support Ukraine more, more firmly in its intentions to punish the Russian Federation at all levels. Because Israel has influence, including unlimited influence on the new US administration. 

Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine Michael Brodsky denied the information about the Israeli initiative to transfer to Ukraine the Russian-made weapons captured in Lebanon by the Israeli military, as reported earlier. 

Add

Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine Brodsky statedthat Israel is studying Ukraine's experience in fighting Iranian drones. There are certain Ukrainian technologies that are being studied. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

