Zelenskyy discussed with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia countering Iranian threats and security cooperation

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, during which the parties discussed the security situation in the Middle East, threats from Iran, and coordination of efforts to protect against drone attacks. The head of state announced this on Telegram, writes UNN.

I spoke with Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud. We discussed the security situation in the Middle East and the Gulf region – the existing challenges and countering threats from the Iranian regime. - the message says.

Ukrainians have been countering Shahed-type drone attacks for years, and, according to the president, no other country in the world currently has such experience. Ukraine is ready to share these developments and counts on the necessary support for its people. He emphasized that protecting lives should be a common priority, and coordinating actions is important for the security of both Europe and the Middle East.

We also talked about deepening our bilateral cooperation, about projects that we can implement together. We will work on further development - added the President.

Russian and Iranian regimes exist because of each other, defense must be coordinated in Ukraine and the Middle East - Zelenskyy