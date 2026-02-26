Zelenskyy discussed winter preparations and defense investments with international businesses

$43.240.02
50.960.00
ukenru
Exclusive
04:20 PM • 3606 views
Attacks on water supply systems: can Russians leave Ukraine without water?
03:08 PM • 7180 views
Digital hryvnia to be introduced after the war – NBU focused on regulating virtual assets
02:09 PM • 10147 views
Ukraine introduces a new mechanism for drug price transparency through e-prescriptions
Exclusive
01:53 PM • 18636 views
Kuchuk's Family Schemes: What the Land Under the Scandalous Odrex Clinic HidesPhoto
12:47 PM • 14459 views
Ukraine and the USA have started a bilateral meeting in Geneva, we are working on practical solutions - Umerov
Exclusive
February 26, 11:34 AM • 70450 views
Who will truly feel the pension indexation from March 1, and whose payments will not be increased
February 26, 08:55 AM • 39900 views
EBRD downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast
February 25, 07:42 PM • 49653 views
Zelenskyy discussed with Trump issues that negotiators will work on in Geneva on February 26
Exclusive
February 25, 06:38 PM • 63021 views
Spanish police confirm arrest of alleged Portnov killerVideo
February 25, 06:05 PM • 53880 views
There are already results of SBU cleansing and arrests - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−1°
1.6m/s
76%
761mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ukraine to receive liquefied natural gas via Klaipeda for the first time by end of March - ShmyhalFebruary 26, 08:51 AM • 4864 views
Kim Kardashian unveiled a new energy drink and faced criticism over promotional photosPhotoVideoFebruary 26, 09:00 AM • 35574 views
Support aggression and destruction of Ukraine - HUR and CPD updated the list of Russian propagandistsFebruary 26, 09:59 AM • 35497 views
Ukraine appealed to the international community regarding CrimeaFebruary 26, 10:53 AM • 5598 views
New rules for payments to families of missing and deceased military personnel - what the law changes01:46 PM • 15119 views
Publications
Kuchuk's Family Schemes: What the Land Under the Scandalous Odrex Clinic HidesPhoto
Exclusive
01:53 PM • 18632 views
New rules for payments to families of missing and deceased military personnel - what the law changes01:46 PM • 15183 views
Who will truly feel the pension indexation from March 1, and whose payments will not be increased
Exclusive
February 26, 11:34 AM • 70439 views
US against strikes on Novorossiysk - why Trump forbids Ukraine from attacking Russia's vital facilities
Exclusive
February 25, 05:40 PM • 66175 views
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
Exclusive
February 25, 01:55 PM • 71084 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Andriy Verevskyi
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Geneva
Village
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kim Kardashian unveiled a new energy drink and faced criticism over promotional photosPhotoVideoFebruary 26, 09:00 AM • 35641 views
Nastya Semchuk to perform Stepan Giga's iconic song at the Memorial EveningPhotoFebruary 24, 07:45 PM • 48433 views
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new lookVideoFebruary 24, 04:37 PM • 51116 views
Sofia Rotaru touched by post on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale invasion of UkrainePhotoFebruary 24, 02:59 PM • 56349 views
Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuitPhotoFebruary 24, 12:26 PM • 56095 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
MIM-104 Patriot
IRIS-T
NASAMS

Zelenskyy discussed winter preparations and defense investments with international businesses

Kyiv • UNN

 • 208 views

President Zelenskyy held talks with international businesses on strengthening energy resilience and preparing for the heating season. The expansion of investments in Ukraine, particularly in the defense-industrial complex, was also discussed.

Zelenskyy discussed winter preparations and defense investments with international businesses

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with representatives of the international business community regarding strengthening the state's energy resilience, preparing for the next heating season, and attracting investments in reconstruction. This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as conveyed by UNN.

An important conversation with representatives of the international business community. We discussed strengthening Ukraine's energy resilience and preparing for next winter.

- the head of state noted.

According to him, by March 1, all local authorities will present an energy development plan for next winter.

It is important that during these six months, which we will have before the start of the next heating season, as much as possible is done in preparation. The role of the private sector in this is key, and we count on joint projects.

- the President emphasized.

Separately, during the meeting, they discussed opportunities to expand investments in Ukraine and more active involvement of private business in the reconstruction process, particularly in the defense-industrial complex.

Among the key issues are also broader opportunities for investing in Ukraine and involving private business in reconstruction, including investments in the defense-industrial complex.

- Zelenskyy reported.

The President thanked international partners for supporting Ukraine throughout the years of full-scale Russian aggression and emphasized that the state remains open to cooperation.

Even during the war, after such a winter, our country lives. We are open to partnership, to joint projects, to investments that will support our people and our security. Thank you to everyone who invests in Ukraine's resilience.

- the head of state summarized.

Recall

Volodymyr Zelenskyy held talks with Isaac Herzog regarding security guarantees and sanctions against the Iranian regime. The President of Ukraine thanked for supporting the UN resolution and emphasized the need to punish terrorists.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

EconomyPolitics
Sanctions
Energy
Heating
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Electricity
Israel
United Nations
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Iran