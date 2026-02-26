Zelenskyy discussed winter preparations and defense investments with international businesses

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with representatives of the international business community regarding strengthening the state's energy resilience, preparing for the next heating season, and attracting investments in reconstruction. This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as conveyed by UNN.

An important conversation with representatives of the international business community. We discussed strengthening Ukraine's energy resilience and preparing for next winter. - the head of state noted.

According to him, by March 1, all local authorities will present an energy development plan for next winter.

It is important that during these six months, which we will have before the start of the next heating season, as much as possible is done in preparation. The role of the private sector in this is key, and we count on joint projects. - the President emphasized.

Separately, during the meeting, they discussed opportunities to expand investments in Ukraine and more active involvement of private business in the reconstruction process, particularly in the defense-industrial complex.

Among the key issues are also broader opportunities for investing in Ukraine and involving private business in reconstruction, including investments in the defense-industrial complex. - Zelenskyy reported.

The President thanked international partners for supporting Ukraine throughout the years of full-scale Russian aggression and emphasized that the state remains open to cooperation.

Even during the war, after such a winter, our country lives. We are open to partnership, to joint projects, to investments that will support our people and our security. Thank you to everyone who invests in Ukraine's resilience. - the head of state summarized.

Recall

Volodymyr Zelenskyy held talks with Isaac Herzog regarding security guarantees and sanctions against the Iranian regime. The President of Ukraine thanked for supporting the UN resolution and emphasized the need to punish terrorists.