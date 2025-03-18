Zelenskyy confirmed the upcoming exchange of prisoners between Ukraine and the Russian Federation: details
President Zelenskyy confirmed the exchange of prisoners with Russia on March 19 in the format of 175 for 175. Information about the exchange was known to the OP even before the negotiations between Trump and Putin.
A new exchange of prisoners between Ukraine and Russia will take place on Wednesday, March 19. This information was confirmed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during an online press conference, reports UNN.
At the same time, the head of state stressed that he had information about the upcoming exchange even before the telephone conversations between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.
I knew about it. I received this information from the SBU and the GUR. This is our pre-planned exchange
He also confirmed that the exchange of prisoners will take place in the format of 175 for 175.
Earlier, the Kremlin stated that Vladimir Putin informed Donald Trump about the prisoner exchange planned for March 19 between Ukraine and Russia in the format of 175 for 175 people. The conversation between the presidents lasted more than an hour and a half.
