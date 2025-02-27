Hamas hands over bodies of four hostages to Israel in exchange for Palestinian prisoners

ukenru
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
05:54 PM • 43812 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 87037 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 114576 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 106788 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Exclusive
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 149728 views

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
February 27, 07:59 AM • 120216 views

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth

Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”
February 26, 05:49 PM • 135943 views

Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal
February 26, 05:44 PM • 133999 views

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal

Exclusive
Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure
February 26, 04:41 PM • 127709 views

Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure

Exclusive
Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work
February 26, 02:30 PM • 124686 views

Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 123668 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 125815 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 155529 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 135972 views
Spike the Owl became an Internet star after the tragedy

Spike the Owl became an Internet star after the tragedy

February 25, 12:49 PM • 143413 views
Hamas hands over bodies of four hostages to Israel in exchange for Palestinian prisoners

Hamas hands over bodies of four hostages to Israel in exchange for Palestinian prisoners

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22574 views

Hamas handed over the bodies of four Israeli hostages to the Red Cross across the Egyptian border. In exchange, Israel released hundreds of Palestinian prisoners, completing the first phase of the ceasefire agreement.

On the night of Thursday, February 27, Hamas handed over the bodies of four Israeli hostages to the Red Cross . This was part of an exchange in which Israel agreed to release hundreds of Palestinian prisoners. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN .

Details

According to the Israeli security forces, the bodies were transferred with the mediation of Egypt through one of the border crossings. The identification procedure has now begun.

Around the same time, a Red Cross convoy with several dozen released Palestinians left the Israeli prison of Ofer. They were taken to the West Bank city of Beituniya, where they were met by family and friends. Some of the released prisoners burned the prison shirts of the Israeli Prison Service, while others celebrated by raising their hands in victory.

Hundreds of other Palestinian prisoners are expected to be sent to Gaza. Many of them were detained after the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023, without being formally charged.

Addendum

This exchange completes the first phase of the ceasefire agreement, under which Hamas released 33 hostages, including eight bodies, in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners. Meanwhile, the question of the next stage of negotiations remains open, during which a decision should be made to release all hostages still held by Hamas.

Recall

Israel and Hamas agreed to hand over the bodies of four hostages in exchange for the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners. The exchange was scheduled for Wednesday evening, completing the first phase of the truce.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
