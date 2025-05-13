Zelenskyy commented on the possibility of negotiations with the Russian Federation without Putin's participation

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that he will arrive in Turkey on May 15 with a formed Ukrainian delegation. At the same time, he stressed that no negotiation formats have been worked out so far, except for possible direct negotiations at the level of leaders. He announced this during a briefing, reports UNN.

Any meetings should end with a result. I have edited what was in the media from both the US and the Russian Federation. And Europe reacted like that, I am ready for a meeting with him. So far, we have not worked out or discussed other formats. Yes, I will not be alone, that's a fact. But the question is not about that, but about the fact that we are considering exactly what was proposed. That's all - Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy expects a strong package of sanctions from the US and the EU if Putin refuses to go to Turkey

Let us remind you

Earlier, UNN wrote that Zelensky stated that he is ready to meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Ankara or Istanbul. If Putin arrives, the Ukrainian leader is ready to do everything to agree on a ceasefire.