Zelenskyy commented on Lukashenka's statement about a "peace deal beneficial for Ukraine"

Commenting on the words of the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenka, about a supposedly "peace agreement beneficial for Ukraine," President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Lukashenka lives in his own world. He said this during the Warsaw Security Forum, UNN reports.

Details

Zelenskyy commented on Lukashenka's statement about a supposedly "peace agreement beneficial for Ukraine."

It's difficult for me to react in any way to what Lukashenka says. He lives in his own world. He built it and isolated himself. He has lived for three decades in this house he built. But this house is the size of an entire country. But, I want him to remember that his country is independent. He is in his own world, but Putin sometimes visits and they chat, two old grandfathers. It's hard to comment - said Zelenskyy.

Context

Self-proclaimed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenka stated that there is now a good proposal on the table for ending the war between Ukraine and Russia. If Ukraine does not agree, Russia will seize the entire country. Zelenskyy stated that Donald Trump now sees that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin does not want to end the war.