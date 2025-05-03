Zelenskyy called the Russian three-day "truce" theatrical: said that he would not play Putin's "games"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the three-day truce announced by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin a theatrical performance, but said that Kyiv is ready for a complete ceasefire, AFP reports, UNN writes.

Details

Russia has so far rejected an unconditional 30-day ceasefire demanded by Kyiv and Washington, which is trying to mediate an end to Russia's three-year invasion of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy responded to the Russian announcement of a "truce" on May 9: ready for a 30-day ceasefire

"From his side, it is more of a theatrical performance. Because in two or three days it is impossible to develop a plan for further actions to end the war," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy said Ukraine will not "play games to create a pleasant atmosphere to allow Putin to get out of isolation on May 9," when some foreign leaders are scheduled to visit Moscow for Russian World War II events.

"Russia's proposal has been perceived in Ukraine as an attempt to prevent Kyiv from striking Moscow on the holiday, during which a grand military parade will be held on Red Square and the Russian leader will address the nation," AFP writes.

According to the Kremlin, leaders of about 20 countries, including Chinese President Xi Jinping, have accepted invitations to join this year's celebration.

Zelenskyy said that some countries had contacted Kyiv, warning that they were going to Russia and asking for security.

"Our position is very simple regarding all countries that traveled or are traveling to Russia on May 9 - we cannot take responsibility for what is happening on the territory of the Russian Federation," he replied.

"They ensure your safety," Zelenskyy said, adding that Russia "can take various steps on its part, such as arson, explosions, etc., and then blame us."

Zelenskyy places responsibility on Russia for the safety of world leaders in Moscow on May 9

Zelenskyy also spoke about his meeting with Trump in late April before Pope Francis' funeral at the Vatican, their first meeting since their public clash. "We had the best conversation of all that preceded it," Zelenskyy said on Friday - I am sure that after our meeting in the Vatican, President Trump began to look at things a little differently."

Zelenskyy called the meeting with Trump in the Vatican "the best", they discussed sanctions against the Russian Federation