Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky
09:33 AM • 5892 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Exclusive
06:30 AM • 15932 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM • 28643 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM • 30884 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 52273 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 50038 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
May 2, 11:48 AM • 50892 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Exclusive
May 2, 10:55 AM • 69352 views

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

Exclusive
May 2, 10:48 AM • 88108 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources

May 2, 08:28 AM • 46329 views

MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal

Zelenskyy called the Russian three-day "truce" theatrical: said that he would not play Putin's "games"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 198 views

Zelenskyy stated that Putin's truce is just a show, because it is impossible to develop a plan to end the war in 2-3 days. Ukraine will not play games so that Putin can get out of isolation on May 9.

Zelenskyy called the Russian three-day "truce" theatrical: said that he would not play Putin's "games"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the three-day truce announced by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin a theatrical performance, but said that Kyiv is ready for a complete ceasefire, AFP reports, UNN writes.

Details

Russia has so far rejected an unconditional 30-day ceasefire demanded by Kyiv and Washington, which is trying to mediate an end to Russia's three-year invasion of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy responded to the Russian announcement of a "truce" on May 9: ready for a 30-day ceasefire03.05.25, 13:45 • 822 views

"From his side, it is more of a theatrical performance. Because in two or three days it is impossible to develop a plan for further actions to end the war," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy said Ukraine will not "play games to create a pleasant atmosphere to allow Putin to get out of isolation on May 9," when some foreign leaders are scheduled to visit Moscow for Russian World War II events.

"Russia's proposal has been perceived in Ukraine as an attempt to prevent Kyiv from striking Moscow on the holiday, during which a grand military parade will be held on Red Square and the Russian leader will address the nation," AFP writes.

According to the Kremlin, leaders of about 20 countries, including Chinese President Xi Jinping, have accepted invitations to join this year's celebration.

Zelenskyy said that some countries had contacted Kyiv, warning that they were going to Russia and asking for security.

"Our position is very simple regarding all countries that traveled or are traveling to Russia on May 9 - we cannot take responsibility for what is happening on the territory of the Russian Federation," he replied.

"They ensure your safety," Zelenskyy said, adding that Russia "can take various steps on its part, such as arson, explosions, etc., and then blame us."

Zelenskyy places responsibility on Russia for the safety of world leaders in Moscow on May 903.05.25, 12:00 • 1952 views

Zelenskyy also spoke about his meeting with Trump in late April before Pope Francis' funeral at the Vatican, their first meeting since their public clash. "We had the best conversation of all that preceded it," Zelenskyy said on Friday - I am sure that after our meeting in the Vatican, President Trump began to look at things a little differently."

Zelenskyy called the meeting with Trump in the Vatican "the best", they discussed sanctions against the Russian Federation03.05.25, 12:40 • 2200 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
Xi Jinping
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vatican City
Kyiv
