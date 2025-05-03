Zelenskyy responded to the Russian announcement of a "truce" on May 9: ready for a 30-day ceasefire

Responding to Moscow's proposal for a three-day ceasefire around May 9, when Russia celebrates its victory over Nazi Germany in World War II, Zelensky "said he was ready as long as the ceasefire lasted 30 days," Reuters reports, UNN writes.

According to him, Ukraine, given the ongoing war with Russia, cannot guarantee the safety of any foreign high-ranking officials who will arrive in Moscow for the traditional Victory Parade on May 9.

"We cannot be responsible for what is happening on the territory of the Russian Federation. They are responsible for your safety, and therefore we will not give you any guarantees," Zelensky said.

Ukraine says it is in favor of an immediate unconditional ceasefire for at least 30 days. Meanwhile, Putin has announced another temporary "truce" in the war between Russia and Ukraine, this time on the days of the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.

