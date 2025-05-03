Zelenskyy responded to the Russian announcement of a "truce" on May 9: ready for a 30-day ceasefire

$41.590.00
47.080.00
ukenru
Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky
09:33 AM • 5894 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Exclusive
06:30 AM • 15939 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM • 28648 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM • 30887 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 52276 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 50044 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
May 2, 11:48 AM • 50895 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Exclusive
May 2, 10:55 AM • 69353 views

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

Exclusive
May 2, 10:48 AM • 88108 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources

May 2, 08:28 AM • 46329 views

MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+23°
5.6m/s
41%
745 mm
Popular news

Assault troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine showed the spectacular destruction of a mortar, ammunition depot and infantry of the occupiers

May 3, 02:55 AM • 12095 views

May 3 - International Confectioner's Day: the most delicious records of Ukraine and the world

May 3, 04:30 AM • 21283 views

Ukrainian soldiers will participate in the parade in Great Britain on May 5

May 3, 06:03 AM • 12870 views

Cardinal predicts short conclave to elect Pope

06:22 AM • 9672 views

Vučić fell ill, Fico cancels visits before promised trip to Moscow on May 9

10:13 AM • 6506 views
Publications

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 3, 06:01 AM • 28645 views

May 3 - International Confectioner's Day: the most delicious records of Ukraine and the world

May 3, 04:30 AM • 21406 views

There are statements, but there is no trust. Why business does not participate in ARMA tenders, despite Duma's memorandums

May 2, 02:35 PM • 58104 views

Plant varieties from Ukrainian scientists are gaining recognition in the EU: new opportunities for agricultural exports

May 2, 02:18 PM • 67076 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources
Exclusive

May 2, 10:48 AM • 88108 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Denis Shmyhal

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Donald Trump

Mikhail Fedorov

Pope Francis

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Jennifer Lopez's Style Evolution at the Met Gala: From Debut to Stunning Looks

May 2, 06:47 PM • 23467 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

May 2, 05:00 PM • 50040 views

Kensington Palace Shared a New Portrait of Princess Charlotte for Her 9th Birthday

May 2, 02:45 PM • 24714 views

GTA VI Release Delayed to May 2026

May 2, 01:46 PM • 28481 views

Jeremy Renner says he was offered half his salary for 'Hawkeye' season two

May 2, 12:04 PM • 28145 views
Actual

Starlink

Shahed-136

Telegram

9K720 Iskander

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

Zelenskyy responded to the Russian announcement of a "truce" on May 9: ready for a 30-day ceasefire

Kyiv • UNN

 • 816 views

Zelenskyy announced his readiness for a 30-day ceasefire, but cannot guarantee the safety of foreign leaders in Moscow on May 9. Ukraine is in favor of a 30-day ceasefire.

Zelenskyy responded to the Russian announcement of a "truce" on May 9: ready for a 30-day ceasefire

Responding to Moscow's proposal for a three-day ceasefire around May 9, when Russia celebrates its victory over Nazi Germany in World War II, Zelensky "said he was ready as long as the ceasefire lasted 30 days," Reuters reports, UNN writes.

Details

According to him, Ukraine, given the ongoing war with Russia, cannot guarantee the safety of any foreign high-ranking officials who will arrive in Moscow for the traditional Victory Parade on May 9.

"We cannot be responsible for what is happening on the territory of the Russian Federation. They are responsible for your safety, and therefore we will not give you any guarantees," Zelensky said.

Zelenskyy places responsibility on Russia for the safety of world leaders in Moscow on May 903.05.25, 12:00 • 1952 views

Supplement

Ukraine says it is in favor of an immediate unconditional ceasefire for at least 30 days. Meanwhile, Putin has announced another temporary "truce" in the war between Russia and Ukraine, this time on the days of the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.

In Zelenskyy's Office, it was stated: a genuine movement towards peace should begin with a 30-day ceasefire, not a three-day "truce"03.05.25, 12:22 • 1392 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Brent
$61.56
Bitcoin
$95,893.60
S&P 500
$5,687.46
Tesla
$290.87
Газ TTF
$33.08
Золото
$3,241.25
Ethereum
$1,824.35