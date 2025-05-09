Zelenskyy called on the European Union to pave the way for the establishment of a special tribunal for Putin.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the European Union to provide political support for the creation of a tribunal for war crimes of aggression committed by representatives of the Russian Federation against Ukraine. He said this at a meeting of EU foreign ministers, reports UNN.

There must be responsibility. Especially - responsibility for the war. Because if even one war goes unpunished, new wars will come. That is why Putin started a full-scale war against Ukraine - he avoided punishment for previous wars, like a bandit who was never held accountable for what he did. - said Zelenskyy.

The President stressed that this can no longer be allowed.

And today a decision is simply before you. A decision to create a mechanism that can prevent future wars - through accountability. A decision to create a tribunal. And I urge you to give this decision your political support. Russia must be held accountable for its aggression in the same way as the Nazis. A strict tribunal for the crime of aggression can - and should - make any potential aggressor think twice. And we can make it happen if everyone who values human life stands up for it. Not only here in Europe, but also in the United States and other countries, just as we already see representatives from Japan and Australia here" - said Zelenskyy.

Addition

Deputy Head of the Office of the President Iryna Mudra reported that on May 9, Lviv will host the signing of constituent documents that pave the way for the creation of a special tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine.

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kai Kallas stated that Ukraine and the European Union (EU) will announce on May 9 the creation of a special tribunal to prosecute Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin and other Russian officials for organizing the invasion of Ukraine.