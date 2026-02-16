Zelenskyy awarded the Secretary General of the Council of Europe with a 1st degree order

$43.100.11
51.130.09
ukenru
Exclusive
04:45 PM • 182 views
The US softens its tone, Europe finally arms itself, and Ukraine remains in focus - results of the Munich Conference
02:18 PM • 4158 views
Number of road accidents in Ukraine doubled in 5 hours amid bad weather, reaching 785 casesPhoto
Exclusive
01:44 PM • 14560 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
12:57 PM • 16134 views
World, Technology, and Politics Reboot - February 17 Solar Eclipse in Aquarius
Exclusive
11:42 AM • 34987 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
February 16, 09:37 AM • 23407 views
Zelenskyy: Putin cannot be stopped with kisses or flowers, my advice to everyone is - don't do it
February 16, 06:15 AM • 27954 views
Ex-Minister Halushchenko served with notice of suspicionPhoto
February 16, 12:16 AM • 34366 views
Ukrainian delegation led by Budanov went to Geneva for negotiations with Russia and the USA
February 15, 09:07 PM • 36945 views
In Lviv region, a man shot dead his two children with a hunting rifle, then committed suicide
Exclusive
February 15, 02:11 PM • 75992 views
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complicationsPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−7°
2.3m/s
77%
742mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
US-intercepted 'shadow fleet' tanker carried Russian, Iranian, and Venezuelan oil - APVideoFebruary 16, 07:18 AM • 25345 views
Ice under snow and kilometer-long traffic jams - the capital paralyzed by bad weatherVideoFebruary 16, 08:28 AM • 23137 views
Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke's daughter secretly married a musician01:26 PM • 12099 views
Ukraine to be hit by cold snap after a brief respite from snowfalls: where the frosts will be strongestPhoto01:28 PM • 17032 views
Land under the scandalous Odrex clinic: industrial purpose, medical business, and criminal proceedingsPhoto02:10 PM • 9262 views
Publications
Land under the scandalous Odrex clinic: industrial purpose, medical business, and criminal proceedingsPhoto02:10 PM • 9372 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
01:44 PM • 14560 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
Exclusive
11:42 AM • 34987 views
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complicationsPhoto
Exclusive
February 15, 02:11 PM • 75992 views
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 125738 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Musician
Marco Rubio
Mykhailo Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Switzerland
France
Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke's daughter secretly married a musician01:26 PM • 12138 views
Comedian Jimmy Fallon and music mogul Tommy Mottola prepare to launch their own pasta sauce brandFebruary 16, 01:45 AM • 25232 views
Hollywood Prepares Another 'Charlie's Angels' Reboot with 'Crazy Rich Asians' ScreenwriterFebruary 14, 11:20 PM • 29023 views
Famous Ukrainian blogger Candy Superstar robbed of UAH 2 millionPhotoFebruary 14, 08:54 AM • 36901 views
Actress Anna Salivanchuk revealed her weight and secrets to an ideal figureFebruary 13, 06:43 PM • 35041 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
The Guardian
MIM-104 Patriot

Zelenskyy awarded the Secretary General of the Council of Europe with a 1st degree order

Kyiv • UNN

 • 44 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded the Secretary General of the Council of Europe with a 1st degree order for supporting Ukraine and efforts to create a Special Tribunal. Issues of bringing Russia to justice and implementing a compensation mechanism were discussed.

Zelenskyy awarded the Secretary General of the Council of Europe with a 1st degree order

The President of Ukraine thanked the Secretary General of the Council of Europe and his team for supporting Ukraine and for their efforts to establish a Special Tribunal for the crime of Russian aggression against Ukraine. This was reported by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to UNN.

Details

"I thank the Secretary General of the Council of Europe and his team for supporting our people in times of difficult trials, and especially for their efforts to establish a Special Tribunal for the crime of Russian aggression against Ukraine. I awarded Alain Berset the Order 'For Merit' of the 1st degree," the post reads.

In addition, Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that many important issues were resolved last year, and there are plans for this year.

"I hope that we will be able to be very fast, even faster than last year. There must be more unity within Europe in working to bring Russia to justice. During the meeting, the introduction of a compensation mechanism was discussed. The issue of responsibility for crimes is one of the factors for a dignified end to the war," the President of Ukraine emphasized in the post.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych, who was deprived of the opportunity to compete at the Olympics by the IOC due to his "helmet of memory," with the Order of Liberty.

Alla Kiosak

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Council of Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine