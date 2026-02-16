Zelenskyy awarded the Secretary General of the Council of Europe with a 1st degree order
Kyiv • UNN
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded the Secretary General of the Council of Europe with a 1st degree order for supporting Ukraine and efforts to create a Special Tribunal. Issues of bringing Russia to justice and implementing a compensation mechanism were discussed.
The President of Ukraine thanked the Secretary General of the Council of Europe and his team for supporting Ukraine and for their efforts to establish a Special Tribunal for the crime of Russian aggression against Ukraine. This was reported by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to UNN.
Details
"I thank the Secretary General of the Council of Europe and his team for supporting our people in times of difficult trials, and especially for their efforts to establish a Special Tribunal for the crime of Russian aggression against Ukraine. I awarded Alain Berset the Order 'For Merit' of the 1st degree," the post reads.
In addition, Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that many important issues were resolved last year, and there are plans for this year.
"I hope that we will be able to be very fast, even faster than last year. There must be more unity within Europe in working to bring Russia to justice. During the meeting, the introduction of a compensation mechanism was discussed. The issue of responsibility for crimes is one of the factors for a dignified end to the war," the President of Ukraine emphasized in the post.
Recall
