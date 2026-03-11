$43.860.0351.040.33
09:10 AM
Murder of Andriy Parubiy - case sent to court, detainee faces life imprisonmentPhotoVideo
08:06 AM
NBU provided banks with millions in foreign currency after the seizure of cash collectors in Hungary - says, cash reserves are "sufficient"
07:44 AM
EU has a plan to support Ukraine even if Hungary continues to block a €90 billion loan - Politico
Exclusive
March 10, 05:36 PM
US partially lifts oil sanctions on Russia - how dangerous is it for Ukraine and what should it do?
Exclusive
March 10, 03:44 PM
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?Photo
Exclusive
March 10, 03:25 PM
Gastritis without myths, or why "spring exacerbations" don't actually exist
Exclusive
March 10, 02:11 PM
How the war in Iran affects negotiations on Ukraine – is peace closer or further away than ever?
Exclusive
March 10, 12:33 PM
Expert explains whether Ukrainian "Shahed aid" will improve relations with the US
Exclusive
March 10, 11:27 AM
Regulation of the Defence City special regime needs simplification to support businesses - member of the parliamentary defense committee
Exclusive
March 10, 11:25 AM
Odrex Clinic denies involvement in fraud and medical negligence despite 10 criminal proceedings
Zelenskyy assessed the participation of Russians and the successes of Ukrainians in the 2026 Paralympics

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1724 views

The President called Russia's admission an attempt to avoid isolation and urged allies to pressure the IOC. Ukrainian Paralympians have already topped the overall medal standings.

Zelenskyy assessed the participation of Russians and the successes of Ukrainians in the 2026 Paralympics

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the participation of Ukrainians, as well as Russians under their flags, in the Paralympic Games for the first time since 2014. He stated this in an interview with journalist Kaylin Robertson, as reported by UNN.

Details

As Zelenskyy noted, participation in major sporting events is a way to strengthen one's influence, as the audience that can be reached is very large. According to him, Russia needs its flag there, as well as victories, to show that it is not isolated from the world, despite its aggression against Ukraine.

Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine must act against Russians using the tools available to it.

We raise this topic every time it is appropriate. We are trying to rally allies against the decisions of the International Olympic Committee and the International Paralympic Committee, which allow the participation of Russians

- stated the head of state.

He also emphasized that Ukrainian athletes at the Paralympic Games, among whom are veterans of the Russian-Ukrainian war, are very strong.

The victories they achieve and the medals they bring are important not only for them but also for Ukraine as a state. They are doing a great job, because this is also a blow to the Russians. I hope we win

 - Zelenskyy stated.

Recall

The Ukrainian national team took the lead in the medal standings of the 2026 Paralympic Games after the first day of competition. Ukrainian biathletes won six awards, including three gold medals.

Yevhen Ustimenko

