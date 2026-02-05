$43.170.02
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Exclusive
02:39 PM • 14346 views
End of the nuclear deterrence agreement between Russia and the US: what changes in global security and is there a threat to the world and Ukraine
01:04 PM • 16821 views
Zelenskyy announced the return of 157 Ukrainians home as part of an exchange after a long pausePhoto
February 5, 10:18 AM • 28114 views
US, Ukraine, and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners - Witkoff
Exclusive
February 5, 10:05 AM • 59822 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
February 5, 09:53 AM • 27788 views
Starlink terminals on the "whitelist" are working, while Russian terminals are already blocked - Fedorov
February 5, 09:33 AM • 27002 views
Defense Forces struck the infrastructure of the Russian Kapustin Yar training ground, including with the use of "Flamingo" - General Staff
February 5, 09:26 AM • 21816 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of the occupiers' logistics hub, drone control point of the "Akhmat" unit in the Kursk region
February 5, 09:20 AM • 14760 views
Amidst bad weather, 259 road accidents have already occurred: up to a third in Kyiv and the region, traffic on the Zhytomyr highway is difficult
February 5, 07:22 AM • 14438 views
Second day of negotiations involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia has begun in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Zelenskyy: approved new SBU operations, we will weaken the enemy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 532 views

President Zelenskyy approved new combat operations by the SBU aimed at further weakening the enemy. He also noted the successes of the Ukrainian military in January, who eliminated 30,000 occupiers.

Zelenskyy: approved new SBU operations, we will weaken the enemy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy approved new combat operations of the Security Service of Ukraine to further weaken the enemy's capabilities. Zelenskyy stated this in his evening address, as reported by UNN

Major General Khmara reported today on the operations of the Security Service of Ukraine. There are good results, I approved new work for the Service – new combat operations. We will continue to weaken the enemy 

- said Zelenskyy. 

The President also thanked Ukrainian soldiers for their tangible results.  

I want to commend our military – they know who I'm talking about, who specifically, I want to thank them for their ability to reach even such targets as the training ground for launching "oreshniks". Our "flamingos" have done their job. There are tangible results also from units on the front line: despite extremely unfavorable weather, extreme cold, and many other difficulties, in January, we managed to maintain the result in terms of enemy casualties. December – the indicator was 35 thousand killed and seriously wounded occupiers. January – 30 thousand. We are holding Ukrainian positions 

- added Zelenskyy. 

Recall 

In January 2026, the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck the Kapustin Yar training ground in the Astrakhan region, where ballistic missiles are being prepared. Some buildings were damaged, and one hangar was significantly hit.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in UkrainePolitics
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine