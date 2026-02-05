President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy approved new combat operations of the Security Service of Ukraine to further weaken the enemy's capabilities. Zelenskyy stated this in his evening address, as reported by UNN.

Major General Khmara reported today on the operations of the Security Service of Ukraine. There are good results, I approved new work for the Service – new combat operations. We will continue to weaken the enemy - said Zelenskyy.

The President also thanked Ukrainian soldiers for their tangible results.

I want to commend our military – they know who I'm talking about, who specifically, I want to thank them for their ability to reach even such targets as the training ground for launching "oreshniks". Our "flamingos" have done their job. There are tangible results also from units on the front line: despite extremely unfavorable weather, extreme cold, and many other difficulties, in January, we managed to maintain the result in terms of enemy casualties. December – the indicator was 35 thousand killed and seriously wounded occupiers. January – 30 thousand. We are holding Ukrainian positions - added Zelenskyy.

Recall

In January 2026, the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck the Kapustin Yar training ground in the Astrakhan region, where ballistic missiles are being prepared. Some buildings were damaged, and one hangar was significantly hit.