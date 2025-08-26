Zelenskyy appointed new Ambassador of Ukraine to Iceland
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Oleksiy Havrysh as Ambassador of Ukraine to Iceland concurrently. He is also the Ambassador of Ukraine to Norway.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Oleksiy Havrysh as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to Iceland. This was reported by UNN with reference to the relevant decree of the head of state.
To appoint Oleksiy Petrovych Havrysh, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Kingdom of Norway, as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to Iceland concurrently.
Before starting his diplomatic work, Oleksiy Havrysh worked in the fields of energy, financial and strategic management of investment activities, construction, hotel and restaurant management.
In 2022, he became a member of the board of LLC "Gas Distribution Networks of Ukraine" (Naftogaz Group), where he temporarily served as chairman of the board from February to April 2025.
In 2024, he was elected chairman of the supervisory board of JSC "Zaporizhtransformator".
In 2023-2024, Havrysh was an advisor to the State Secretary of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.
In April 2025, he was appointed Ambassador of Ukraine to Norway.
