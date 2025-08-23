Zelenskyy appointed new head of Pokrovsk RAA

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Volodymyr Kolosov as the head of the Pokrovsk District State Administration in Donetsk region. The corresponding order No. 101/2025-rp of August 23 was published on the website of the President of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

"To appoint Kolosov Volodymyr Pavlovych as the head of the Pokrovsk District State Administration of Donetsk Oblast," the president's order states.

For reference

Volodymyr Kolosov was born in Pokrovsk in 1962. He worked as deputy general director of AGROFIRMA AGROTIS LLC. In 2020, he was elected to the Pokrovsk District State Administration from the "Poradok" party.

After the dismissal of the previous head, Volodymyr Zamotaiev, on March 18, 2025, from the post of head of the RSA, Kolosov became the acting head of the Pokrovsk District State Administration.

