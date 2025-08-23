Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against citizens of various countries who sponsor Russia

$41.220.00
Exclusive
August 23, 07:20 AM • 21259 views
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
August 23, 06:14 AM • 21071 views
Zelenskyy: we will not give our land to the occupier
August 23, 03:30 AM • 22147 views
Day of the State Flag of Ukraine and Kharkiv City Day: what else is celebrated on August 23
August 22, 06:18 PM • 14658 views
Trump on the war in Ukraine: "Over the next two weeks, we will find out how everything turns out"
Exclusive
August 22, 03:16 PM • 36747 views
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 02:47 PM • 30358 views
Aviation can become an economic driver: MP Venislavsky on the prospects of the industry after the adoption of Defence City
August 22, 02:39 PM • 27262 views
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
August 22, 02:30 PM • 25204 views
"Innovations saved Ukraine, now industry must follow" - Major General Grange on Armed Forces transformation, defence and security challenges and the future of aviationPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 01:07 PM • 24716 views
Substandard glasses for the military for 25 million. The story of one crimePhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 12:16 PM • 13877 views
Military leave: what changes in the law signed by the President - expert explanation
Popular news
Zodiac Sign Virgo: Characteristics of a Sign with an Analytical Mind and a Sensitive HeartPhotoAugust 23, 06:00 AM • 19668 views
Night attack by Russian Federation with drones: what is known about the consequencesPhotoVideoAugust 23, 07:59 AM • 10639 views
Tied up and gagged: in Kharkiv, the mother of a Ukrainian soldier was attackedPhotoVideoAugust 23, 09:07 AM • 4446 views
Morning Russian attack on Kyiv: police showed downed dronePhotoAugust 23, 09:13 AM • 7924 views
China expressed readiness to send troops to Ukraine as part of a peacekeeping mission - media09:52 AM • 11276 views
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
Zodiac Sign Virgo: Characteristics of a Sign with an Analytical Mind and a Sensitive HeartPhotoAugust 23, 06:00 AM • 19747 views
Day of the State Flag of Ukraine and Kharkiv City Day: what else is celebrated on August 23August 23, 03:30 AM • 22147 views
Delicious and nutritious rice dishes: top interesting recipesPhotoAugust 22, 03:31 PM • 24651 views
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against citizens of various countries who sponsor Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 154 views

President Zelenskyy signed a decree on sanctions against 28 foreigners who sponsor the Russian occupation regime. Canada's sanctions against 139 individuals working for the Russian war were also synchronized.

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against citizens of various countries who sponsor Russia

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree imposing sanctions against 28 citizens of various countries who equally help Russians maintain the occupation regime on our land and effectively sponsor the Russian Federation, UNN reports.

Details

Zelenskyy announced that he signed two decrees today.

The first is the synchronization of partners' sanctions in Ukraine, particularly Canadian sanctions. This is 100% synchronization of this year's Canadian sanctions against 139 individuals and legal entities working for the Russian war. Together with our partners, we are also preparing decisions on the synchronization of Ukrainian sanctions in the jurisdictions of partners

- Zelenskyy wrote.

He emphasized that everyone who helps Russia continue killings and build a war machine for further aggression should feel the real pressure of the world.

The second decree for today is sanctions against 28 citizens of various countries who equally help Russians maintain the occupation regime on our land and effectively sponsor the Russian state. For each name of such persons, we are also working with law enforcement agencies of partner countries

- Zelenskyy reported.

He emphasized that all accomplices of the Russian occupiers will in one way or another be held accountable for what they have done against Ukraine and Ukrainians.

In particular, according to decree No. 612, sanctions were imposed against Volodymyr Vylegzhanin, who received Russian citizenship after the annexation of Crimea. He is the owner of the Crimean hotel "Ay-Todor-Yug"

Sanctions were also imposed against Ukrainian Volodymyr Kotelyak, who has Russian citizenship. On October 5, 2020, Kotelyak registered in Russia as a private entrepreneur in the hotel business.

Developments on the architecture of security guarantees will be ready in the coming days - Zelenskyy23.08.25, 14:35 • 2888 views

Anna Murashko

