Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against citizens of various countries who sponsor Russia

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree imposing sanctions against 28 citizens of various countries who equally help Russians maintain the occupation regime on our land and effectively sponsor the Russian Federation, UNN reports.

Details

Zelenskyy announced that he signed two decrees today.

The first is the synchronization of partners' sanctions in Ukraine, particularly Canadian sanctions. This is 100% synchronization of this year's Canadian sanctions against 139 individuals and legal entities working for the Russian war. Together with our partners, we are also preparing decisions on the synchronization of Ukrainian sanctions in the jurisdictions of partners - Zelenskyy wrote.

He emphasized that everyone who helps Russia continue killings and build a war machine for further aggression should feel the real pressure of the world.

The second decree for today is sanctions against 28 citizens of various countries who equally help Russians maintain the occupation regime on our land and effectively sponsor the Russian state. For each name of such persons, we are also working with law enforcement agencies of partner countries - Zelenskyy reported.

He emphasized that all accomplices of the Russian occupiers will in one way or another be held accountable for what they have done against Ukraine and Ukrainians.

In particular, according to decree No. 612, sanctions were imposed against Volodymyr Vylegzhanin, who received Russian citizenship after the annexation of Crimea. He is the owner of the Crimean hotel "Ay-Todor-Yug"

Sanctions were also imposed against Ukrainian Volodymyr Kotelyak, who has Russian citizenship. On October 5, 2020, Kotelyak registered in Russia as a private entrepreneur in the hotel business.

