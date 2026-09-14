Zelenskyy appointed Humeniuk commander of the Medical Forces

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ chief surgeon, Kostiantyn Humeniuk, as Commander of the Medical Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, replacing Anatoliy Kazmirchuk. This is stated in the relevant decrees by Zelenskyy, reports UNN.

Details

By Decree No. 909/2026, Zelenskyy dismissed Anatoliy Kazmirchuk from the position of Commander of the Medical Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and by Decree No. 910/2026 appointed Kostiantyn Humeniuk to the position.

Deputy Head of the Office of the President Pavlo Palisa said that "the President made this decision jointly with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine."

"Humeniuk has well-deserved authority among the military and the trust of the volunteer community. There is a lot of work and challenging tasks ahead. The top priority in this position is preserving the life and health of the Ukrainian soldier," Palisa wrote.

What is known about Humeniuk

Kostiantyn Humeniuk is the chief surgeon of the Armed Forces of Ukraine under the Medical Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a colonel of the medical service, and a Candidate of Medical Sciences.

Since 2001, he served at the Military Medical Clinical Center of the Air Force and the Military Medical Clinical Center of the Central Region. He advanced from the position of a resident in the emergency surgery department to head of the clinic of endoscopic surgery and endoscopic diagnostics.

In May 2014, he was in the ATO zone, where he served as the senior officer of a forward medical and nursing brigade as part of the 95th Airmobile Brigade; in 2015, he was the leading surgeon of the 59th Military Mobile Hospital near Luhansk. In 2017, he was the chief surgeon of the ATO; in 2018–2019, the chief surgeon of the Joint Forces Operation. Since 2019, he has been the chief surgeon of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In May 2022, at a military mobile hospital in one of the frontline cities near Bakhmut, he performed Ukraine’s first modern laparoscopic kidney-removal operation for a gunshot wound involving destruction of the organ.

In November 2023, Zelenskyy appointed a new Commander of the Medical Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In particular, Anatoliy Kazmirchuk, head of the National Military Medical Clinical Center "Main Military Clinical Hospital" in Kyiv, took the position instead of Tetiana Ostashchenko.

In August, MP Mariana Bezuhla stated that Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapatyi had removed Kazmirchuk, whom she called "Syrskyi’s man"—referring to the former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who was dismissed from the position in July.

Bezuhla also called Kazmirchuk the "author of orders concerning ‘all fit’ personnel."

To remind you

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine introduced a unified electronic outpatient log in the Medical Information System of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (MIS of the Armed Forces of Ukraine), which will replace 11 paper medical logs.