President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced an audit of subsoil use licenses granted to Ukrainian entrepreneurs. According to him, this process will be an important step towards restoring order and eliminating possible violations, UNN reports.

There are quite a few licensees in Ukraine. This whole story will help us in any case. Firstly, all our services, which have never been involved in such a serious legal struggle, will eventually conduct a real audit, and this is already happening... that is, it gives us the opportunity to put things in order: what we have, how much it costs, and who owns it. And then there will be appropriate decisions: something legally belongs, something illegally, dormant reviews, working reviews. Where everything is fair and business is doing it, we will protect them. We need this for ourselves. Where there are dormant reviews and someone has stolen something, we will return it, it is important to us - said the President during the “Ukraine. The year 2025”.

Addendum

Podolyak previously stated that work on a rare earth minerals agreement with the United States is ongoing. Ukraine insists on a fair distribution of profits and security guarantees under the agreement.

A UNN source reportedthat Ukraine had offered the American side to come to Washington to talk about signing the agreement and that the US was considering it.