Zelenskyy announced the creation of separate assault troops with a drone component

10:19 AM
Zelenskyy confirms he will meet with Trump next week
08:41 AM
Solar eclipse on September 21: Q&A and forecast for all Zodiac signs
September 20, 04:00 AM
World Cleanup Day: How the Tradition of Global Planet Cleaning EmergedPhoto
September 19, 06:48 PM
The Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced 3-7 km deep into the enemy's defense in Donetsk region and liberated seven settlements - Syrskyi
September 19, 05:23 PM
Zelenskyy signed a decree on the establishment of the Office of the Military Ombudsman: who headed the new structure
Exclusive
September 19, 04:30 PM
The Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment dispelled myths surrounding the return of the State Final Attestation for 4th-grade students
September 19, 04:00 PM
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideo
Exclusive
September 19, 12:05 PM
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming itPhoto
September 19, 12:00 PM
EU presented the 19th package of sanctions against Russia: it includes a ban on Russian LNG, affected oil, banks, crypto, trade, China and India
Exclusive
September 19, 11:23 AM
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyersPhoto
Samara region under drone attack: explosions heard near oil refinery
September 20, 02:55 AM
US reduces arms supplies to Europe - The Atlantic
September 20, 04:38 AM
Russian missile hits residential high-rise in Dnipro: one dead, wounded - OVA
September 20, 04:40 AM
Poland scrambled fighter jets due to Russia's night attack on Ukraine
September 20, 06:16 AM
Cyberattack paralyzes European airports: delays and flight cancellations
08:02 AM
Solar eclipse on September 21: Q&A and forecast for all Zodiac signs
08:41 AM
World Cleanup Day: How the Tradition of Global Planet Cleaning Emerged
September 20, 04:00 AM
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the body
September 19, 02:24 PM
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming it
September 19, 12:05 PM
Exclusive
September 19, 12:05 PM • 60417 views
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyers
September 19, 11:23 AM
Exclusive
September 19, 11:23 AM • 49081 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Serhiy Lysak
Gavin Newsom
Ukraine
United States
Dnipro
Kyiv Oblast
State Border of Ukraine
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekends
September 19, 04:00 PM
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the body
September 19, 02:24 PM
Massive Attack removed their music from Spotify due to the owner's investment in military AI
September 19, 02:03 PM
Adele in talks to perform at Super Bowl 2026 halftime show - Media
September 19, 10:57 AM
Cadillac F1 signs massive partnership with Jim Beam ahead of 2026 debut
September 19, 10:18 AM
Facebook
TikTok
Bild
The Guardian
Shahed-136

Zelenskyy announced the creation of separate assault troops with a drone component

Kyiv • UNN

 • 342 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the decision to create modern separate assault troops. They will have a drone component, and everything will be ready in approximately a week.

Zelenskyy announced the creation of separate assault troops with a drone component

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the decision to create modern separate assault forces. According to the President, currently "everything is being prepared," in about a week to ten days, "everything will be working." Zelenskyy stated this during a meeting with journalists, as reported by UNN.

Regarding assault troops, we have assault battalions and regiments that have shown, throughout 2025, undoubtedly good results. And we decided that we need to enter the legal sphere. The Russians decided to do the same as us. We will now create separate assault forces; this decision has been made. Everything is being prepared now, and I think in about a week to ten days, everything will be working.

- said Zelenskyy.

According to him, these will be modern assault forces with a drone component.

Of course, they are working together today; assault regiments with the Air Assault Forces are performing strong tasks.

- added Zelenskyy.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy approved the decision of the National Security and Defense Council regarding the defense budget for 2026. The document provides for a number of instructions to the Cabinet of Ministers, as well as to the bodies of the security and defense sector of Ukraine.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in UkrainePolitics
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine