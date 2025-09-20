Zelenskyy announced the creation of separate assault troops with a drone component

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the decision to create modern separate assault forces. According to the President, currently "everything is being prepared," in about a week to ten days, "everything will be working." Zelenskyy stated this during a meeting with journalists, as reported by UNN.

Regarding assault troops, we have assault battalions and regiments that have shown, throughout 2025, undoubtedly good results. And we decided that we need to enter the legal sphere. The Russians decided to do the same as us. We will now create separate assault forces; this decision has been made. Everything is being prepared now, and I think in about a week to ten days, everything will be working. - said Zelenskyy.

According to him, these will be modern assault forces with a drone component.

Of course, they are working together today; assault regiments with the Air Assault Forces are performing strong tasks. - added Zelenskyy.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy approved the decision of the National Security and Defense Council regarding the defense budget for 2026. The document provides for a number of instructions to the Cabinet of Ministers, as well as to the bodies of the security and defense sector of Ukraine.