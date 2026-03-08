$43.810.0050.900.00
Zelenskyy announced annual support for Ukraine from the Netherlands amounting to 3 billion euros

Kyiv • UNN

 • 926 views

The President met with Rob Jetten to discuss air defense and joint weapons production. The Netherlands confirmed annual aid to Ukraine of 3 billion euros.

Zelenskyy announced annual support for Ukraine from the Netherlands amounting to 3 billion euros
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten for supporting Ukraine and visiting the country after his appointment. During the meeting, the parties discussed the situation at the front, defense assistance, and cooperation in weapons production. This was reported by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to UNN.

Details

Zelenskyy said that he informed the head of the Dutch government about the situation on the battlefield and the ongoing daily Russian attacks.

I am grateful to the Prime Minister of the Netherlands for such a symbolic visit - almost immediately to Ukraine after starting work at the head of the new government. I informed the Prime Minister about the situation on the battlefield, about the Russian attacks that do not stop for a single day

- reads the post by the President of Ukraine.

According to him, the Netherlands provides predictable assistance to Ukraine. This refers to annual support amounting to 3 billion euros.

We need stable, sustained support every day while the war continues. The Netherlands demonstrates exactly this kind of support, which works most effectively. This is a predictable annual volume - 3 billion euros every year. The Netherlands also invests in the PURL program, which is critical for us and allows us to purchase missiles for air defense

- the post emphasizes.

During the meeting, the parties also discussed cooperation in the field of weapons production.

It is important that together with the Netherlands we produce weapons and will definitely continue and increase this joint work. In particular, this is also provided for in the joint statement that we adopted today. And we discussed this in detail at the meeting: investments, licenses, possible production volumes. The Netherlands has supported us since the first days of this war and in many dimensions. This includes defense support, assistance to our energy sector, support for sanctions against Russia, and political support for Ukraine. Thank you for this

- Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasizes.

Recall

The President of Ukraine, together with Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten, visited the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, where they honored Ukrainian defenders who died in the struggle for the independence of the state.

Also, Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten, who visited Ukraine for the first time after his appointment, visited a high-rise building in the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv, destroyed by a Russian missile.

Alla Kiosak

